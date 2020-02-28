Wikipedia: Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnamese: Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh; [tʰàjŋ̟ fǒ hò cǐ mīŋ̟], also known by its former name of Saigon, is the most populous city in Vietnam with a population of 8.4 million (13 million in the metropolitan area) as of 2017. Located in southeastern Vietnam, the metropolis surrounds the Saigon River and covers about 2,061 square kilometres (796 square miles).

History

From 1955 to 1975, Saigon was the capital of the Republic of Vietnam, commonly known as South Vietnam.

Vietnamese History Museum, 2 Nguyen Binh Khiem Street

