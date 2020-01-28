What does it mean to be a local in Hawai’i?

Introducing Fault Lines

Honolulu Civil Beat: What does it mean to be a local in Hawai’i? Why does talking about it make so many people uncomfortable?

In 2020, Honolulu Civil Beat will be focusing on our latest project we’re calling Fault Lines — an exploration of Hawaii’s changing demographics and how communities can come together to bridge the myriad of fault lines. Three major forces are at the center of any discussion about Hawaii’s ability to work through its problems: Communities – our people and the ties that bind them – Leadership in the political, business and civic sectors, and Native Hawaiians, who are becoming a dynamic political voice.

Background

Honolulu Civil Beat – https://www.civilbeat.org – is dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

