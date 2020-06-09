Photo: Pinke, Skyline
Houston is the most populous city in Texas, and the fourth most populous city in the United States.
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/Caxgh2VoaDXsYvXy7
Questions
- What would locals like visitors to know about Houston?
History
Houston was founded in 1836 on land near the banks of Buffalo Bayou (now known as Allen’s Landing) and incorporated as a city on June 5, 1837. The city was named after former General Sam Houston, who was president of the Republic of Texas and had commanded and won at the Battle of San Jacinto 25 miles (40 km) east of where the city was established.
Tourism Portals
Visit Houston – @VisitHouston
Houston Bush Airport
https://www.fly2houston.com
@iah
Weather
weather.com
accuweather.com
Government
City of Houston
Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center
Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center
Space Center – Wikipedia
Elsewhere on the Web
http://bigstory.ap.org/article/2c33bb24c053459dbb066c761661f378/houston-reservoir-reborn-public-space-canvas-art
http://updates.orbitz.com/airports/IAH
http://www.reliantpark.com
http://www.fly2houston.com
http://www.houstonurbanadventures.com
http://houston.culturemap.com
Major League Baseball: Astros
astros.com
Wikipedia
Ballpark Info
Minute Maid Park Train
@VisitHouston
Headlines
harvey-anniversary-houston-preparing-next-big-storm
houston-restaurants-capital-of-southern-cool
Flickr
Africa Hall, Museum of Natural History: Lucy Exhibit
Shrake Hall of Malacology, Museum of Natural History
The Orange Show
Great Big Heads
Quotes
But why, some say, the Moon? Why choose this as our goal? And they may well ask, why climb the highest mountain? Why, 35 years ago, fly the Atlantic? Why does Rice play Texas? We choose to go to the Moon! We choose to go to the Moon…We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win, and the others, too. – John F. Kennedy, We choose to go to the moon
Wikipedia
Houston
Planeta.com