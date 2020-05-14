A huipil is an embroidered blouse worn by Indigenous women in southern Mexico and much of Central America. The blouses are particular to individual communities and are worn for special occasions. Additionally, the huipiles are sold as folk art and are quite popular.

Un huipil es una blusa bordada que usan las mujeres indígenas en el sur de México y gran parte de Centroamérica. Las blusas son particulares de cada comunidad y se usan para ocasiones especiales. Además, los huipiles se venden como arte folckórico y son muy populares

huipil count‘ – count the number of huipils in this series photos of traditional huipiles in the state of Oaxaca and featured at the Instituto Oaxaqueño de las Artesanias.

