New Zealand (Aotearoa) – On July 26, 2019, Prime Minister Ardern announced that no further building would take place at Ihumātao while the Government and other parties negotiate a peaceful solution to the land dispute at Ihumātao.

Background
The land near Auckland Airport has been occupied by members of the Save Our Unique Landscape (SOUL) group for almost three years to oppose Fletcher Residential from building 480 houses there. But the occupation ramped up on 23 July after police served occupiers with an eviction notice. Since then thousands from across the country have flocked to the site and hundreds have camped there. – NZ Herald

