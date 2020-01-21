New Zealand (Aotearoa) – On July 26, 2019, Prime Minister Ardern announced that no further building would take place at Ihumātao while the Government and other parties negotiate a peaceful solution to the land dispute at Ihumātao.

2020

BREAKING: The Kiingitanga flag at Ihumātao has come down – indicating a resolution has been met https://t.co/VTKAw7v6F3 — RNZ News (@rnz_news) January 21, 2020

Background

The land near Auckland Airport has been occupied by members of the Save Our Unique Landscape (SOUL) group for almost three years to oppose Fletcher Residential from building 480 houses there. But the occupation ramped up on 23 July after police served occupiers with an eviction notice. Since then thousands from across the country have flocked to the site and hundreds have camped there. – NZ Herald

Headlines

Mana whenua reach decision on Ihumātao land

Unearthing the history of Ihumātao, where the land tells stories

Ihumātao protest: ‘People power – it’s still a thing’

Ihumātao: It seems we’re more into protecting old buildings than sacred sites

Embedded Tweets

Hundreds of people have stayed the night at Ihumātao, and some are prepared to stay as long as it takes to get a satisfactory result.https://t.co/lZ0nF6lsoX — RNZ (@radionz) July 27, 2019

#Ihumatao is on a popular cycling route, so we visited to learn more. Useful to know:

• Oruarangi Rd is closed to traffic and full of people

• Best to walk your bike through here, esp when asked

• Say kia ora as you pass!

• Take a moment to feel the wairua. It's amazing.❤️ pic.twitter.com/lArDtWDv5r — Bike Auckland (@BikeAKL) July 28, 2019

Just got to the Ātea at #Ihumātao Its still all about peaceful resistance, passivity, positivity & protection (not that other p-word that starts with pro & ends in test). Thousands of us that had Sat plans but here we are. Ngā mihi to all the kaitiaki out here to #ProtectIhumātao pic.twitter.com/rOZh27ahPe — LOU TEE-OH (@KiwiDiva) July 27, 2019

The case for NZers understanding our colonial history is acutely clear. Many people when confronted with the truth of Ihumātao being confiscated rather than sold have to sit uncomfortably with this realisation. Peace through truth and Ihumātao is our harmonious opportunity. — Marama Davidson MP (@MaramaDavidson) July 28, 2019

Sun setting on day five for the people here at Ihumātao. pic.twitter.com/THGGGkOW0F — RNZ Te Ao Māori (@RNZTeAoMaori) July 27, 2019

'Absolutely stunning': Police officer sings with protesters at Ihumātaohttps://t.co/guZkT2XUVm — nzherald (@nzherald) July 28, 2019

We will be at #Ihumātao tomorrow as independent observers to document and ensure people’s rights are upheld.

Swipe through this post to know your human rights during a protest. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/cWGSSx2QvR — Amnesty New Zealand (@AmnestyNZ) July 24, 2019

Cannot put into words how peaceful and calm the mauri at Ihumātao is right now. This video may give you an idea. pic.twitter.com/v0sCLxZeYY — Te Aniwa Hurihanganui (@teaniwahuri) July 27, 2019

Soundcloud

08-15-19 New Zealand’s Maori speak out by Native America Calling



Wikipedia

Ōtuataua and Ihumātao

Planeta.com