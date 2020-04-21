Elsewhere on the Web

The International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED) – iied.org – is a global leader in sustainable development. “Our mission is to build a fairer, more sustainable world, using evidence, action and influence in partnership with others. Founded in 1971 by economist Barbara Ward, who forged the concept and cause of sustainable development, we work with partners on five continents. As an independent international research organisation, we are specialists in linking local to global. We build bridges between policy and practice, rich and poor communities, the government and private sector, and across diverse interest groups.”

Tip – On Friday Twitter, look out for IIED’s publications. Keep an eye on the hashtag: #PubsFriday

"The jaguar’s survival depends to a great extent on human tolerance to the animal. Our work seeks coexistence between the two groups through a change in perception towards felids" Promoting coexistence between humans & #jaguars is key to their survival -> https://t.co/BsEYww4UGH pic.twitter.com/a13l9iimmZ — PCLG (@PCLG_IIED) March 19, 2020

Governance Assessment for Protected and Conserved Areas

Governance Assessment for Protected and Conserved Areas (GAPA). Methodology manual for GAPA facilitators

IIED publishes guide to assessing governance at protected and conserved areas

https://www.iied.org/assessing-governance-protected-conserved-areas-gapa

Who's heard of #GAPA? It stands for Governance Assessment for Protected and Conserved Areas. @IIED has published a fantastic guide to this stakeholder-led methodology for assessing the quality of governance in protected and conserved areas https://t.co/b0HbuLlHjS — protectedplanet (@protectedplanet) April 17, 2020

