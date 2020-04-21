home Elsewhere International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED)

International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED)

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Elsewhere
Posted on
Elsewhere on the Web

The International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED)iied.org –  is a global leader in sustainable development. “Our mission is to build a fairer, more sustainable world, using evidence, action and influence in partnership with others. Founded in 1971 by economist Barbara Ward, who forged the concept and cause of sustainable development, we work with partners on five continents. As an independent international research organisation, we are specialists in linking local to global. We build bridges between policy and practice, rich and poor communities, the government and private sector, and across diverse interest groups.”

Tip – On Friday Twitter, look out for IIED’s publications. Keep an eye on the hashtag: #PubsFriday

Key Links
iied.org
sustainable-cities-nexus-between-resilience-resource-efficiency
2018-gro-harlem-brundtland
storytelling-can-traditions-past-find-answers-climate-problem
http://www.slideshare.net/IIEDslides
Facebook
YouTube
@IIED
@TeeCorc

Questions
How do we need get better at assessing and recording effectiveness? (prompt)

Embedded Tweets

Twitter

Videos

Facebook

Governance Assessment for Protected and Conserved Areas
Governance Assessment for Protected and Conserved Areas (GAPA). Methodology manual for GAPA facilitators
IIED publishes guide to assessing governance at protected and conserved areas
https://www.iied.org/assessing-governance-protected-conserved-areas-gapa

Planeta.com

Sustainability

Development

Saleemul Huq

Resilience and Resource Efficiency in Cities

Talanoa

Twitter Faves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.