home Culture Impeachment

Impeachment

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Culture
Posted on
Buzzwords

Impeachment = a charge of misconduct made against the holder of a public office

December 18, 2019



Headlines
Full Report: Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry (PDF)
https://intelligence.house.gov/report
Read: The House Intelligence Committee report on the Trump impeachment inquiry
House intelligence committee Democrats release Trump impeachment report
‘The answer is yes’: Sondland affirms ‘quid pro quo’ in Ukraine dealings
Sondland testifies quid pro quo in Ukraine was real and widely known
The Constitution Doesn’t Give Presidents Any Protections During Impeachment
How to impeach a president – Politico
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/04/19/george-conway-impeach-trump-1282894
https://www.theatlantic.com/amp/article/580468
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/w3cswqvh
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2019/01/11/trump-impeachment-guide-house-senate-2019-223912
campaign-to-impeach-president-trump-a-users-guide
just-short-of-forcing-house-vote-on-trumps-impeachment
trumps-science-envoy-quits-with-scathing letter-with-an-embedded-message-i-m-p-e-a-c-h
president-trump-needs-friends-in-the-senate
Impeachment-trump-house-democrat
Cities join call for impeachment – Politico
https://fivethirtyeight.com/tag/impeachment

Tom Steyer
needtoimpeach.com
@TomSteyer

Embedded Tweets

Planeta.com

Politics

USA

USA Tourism

Trump Slump

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.