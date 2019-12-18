Buzzwords
Impeachment = a charge of misconduct made against the holder of a public office
December 18, 2019
Headlines
Full Report: Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry (PDF)
https://intelligence.house.gov/report
Read: The House Intelligence Committee report on the Trump impeachment inquiry
House intelligence committee Democrats release Trump impeachment report
‘The answer is yes’: Sondland affirms ‘quid pro quo’ in Ukraine dealings
Sondland testifies quid pro quo in Ukraine was real and widely known
The Constitution Doesn’t Give Presidents Any Protections During Impeachment
How to impeach a president – Politico
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/04/19/george-conway-impeach-trump-1282894
https://www.theatlantic.com/amp/article/580468
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/w3cswqvh
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2019/01/11/trump-impeachment-guide-house-senate-2019-223912
campaign-to-impeach-president-trump-a-users-guide
just-short-of-forcing-house-vote-on-trumps-impeachment
trumps-science-envoy-quits-with-scathing letter-with-an-embedded-message-i-m-p-e-a-c-h
president-trump-needs-friends-in-the-senate
Impeachment-trump-house-democrat
Cities join call for impeachment – Politico
https://fivethirtyeight.com/tag/impeachment
Tom Steyer
needtoimpeach.com
@TomSteyer
A plurality of Americans agree: It’s time to impeach @realDonaldTrump. Are you one of them? Add your name today. https://t.co/LfM9FDUgrV
— Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) November 8, 2017
Embedded Tweets
“Let's not forget the situation that Ukraine is in and what this actually does to our leadership role in the world,” says @RepJayapal https://t.co/kLr9yFoRPE
— PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) November 20, 2019
CLIP: @RepAlGreen: "I rise today…to call for the impeachment of the President of the United States of America for obstruction of justice." pic.twitter.com/k3OMGcZbEF
— CSPAN (@cspan) May 17, 2017
In Opinion
Elizabeth Drew, a journalist who covered Watergate, writes, "An impeachment process against President Trump now seems inescapable." https://t.co/VHy6DghO6Z
— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 28, 2018
Reading: The Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report https://t.co/rtQrCHiew4#wordcloud #diplomacy pic.twitter.com/Zc1DZuDEbb
— Ron Mader (@ronmader) December 3, 2019
Planeta.com