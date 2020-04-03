INAH’s Talking Stones (Piedras Que Hablan)

Photo: Michael Swiggart, Pyramid

Piedras Que Hablan = Talking stones

In Spanish. En español. Archaeological chronicles from Mexico

When our current pandemic ends and travel resumes, what suggestions are there for visiting these site sand nearby communities in ways that benefit local? = Cuando termina nuestra pandemia actual y se reanuda el viaje, ¿qué sugerencias hay para visitar estos sitios y las comunidades cercanas de manera que beneficien a la gente local?

Is there a playlist on YouTube for the Piedras Que Hablan series? = ¿Existe una lista de reproducción en YouTube para la serie Piedras Que Hablan?>

Does Juan Villoro have an account on Twitter? Website? = ¿Tiene Juan Villoro una cuenta en Twitter? ¿Sitio web?

Official Spin

Translating piedrasquehablan.inah.gob.mx In an effort to combine archaeological knowledge and television production experience, the National Institute of Anthropology and History and Channel 22 unite passion, vocation and technique to put viewers in the fascinating world of Mexican archeology.

Discovering archaeological sites, through the history of their explorations and uncovering some of the most significant discoveries, are part of the plot that makes up each program. In this trip to the past we will also be able to learn about archaeological criteria and techniques, as well as the use of tools, some used for decades and that are indispensable in this task, even more sophisticated ones that involve technologies such as airborne scanning, which bring the scholar to the knowledge that he pursues.

This journey of 13 narratives transports us to ancient cities of pre-Columbian Mexico, the same through a literary evocation, that to the harsh climate around the vestiges, and that with intellectual genius takes us one of the most brilliant feathers of our times , the writer Juan Villoro.

After walks through the jungle or the desert, the arrival at temples by increasingly narrow and restricted staircases, the passage through dark labyrinths that evoke the underworld or the descent to cenotes, Villoro meets the specialist archaeologists of each one from the ancient cities, and among their talk, they share with us how the mystery and meaning of structures, stelae or hieroglyphs, and of course the true meaning of ball games, were unveiled.

From many cities it seems that everything is known, but even from the most studied such as Palenque or Teotihuacan, new stories of their makers and the complex of a thought always linked to nature and the concept of the divine are revealed after each season of research that, on occasions, it has changed the perspective that we have configured since our times on pre-Columbian ancestors.

Considering that Mexico is one of the countries with the greatest heritage heritage on the planet, it has become a constant and inescapable benchmark for the practice of Archeology, therefore the importance of archaeological documentaries. And it is not only the great historical findings that we disclose, they are also the processes of diagnosis, investigation, preservation and dissemination of heritage, which have allowed the founding of a very solid Mexican archaeological tradition.

Let’s interrogate the stones and make them speak so that they tell us their deepest secrets.

