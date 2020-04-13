Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH)

Logo
Mexico – The Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia (INAH, National Institute of Anthropology and History) – inah.gob.mx – is a Mexican federal government bureau established in 1939 to guarantee the research, preservation, protection, and promotion of the prehistoric, archaeological, anthropological, historical, and paleontological heritage of the country.
INAH and the Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura are tasked with cataloging and protecting monuments and buildings regarded as cultural patrimony. INAH is entrusted with ‘archaeological’ (Indigenous and paleontological) and ‘historical’ (post-Conquest 16th to 19th centuries) structures, zones and remnants, while INBAL is entrusted with ‘artistic’ buildings and monuments (properties that are of significant aesthetic value as deemed by a commission).
Key Links
inah.gob.mx
Boletines
Revistas
YouTube – Playlists
Facebook
@mna_inah
@INAHmx
Headlines
El museo que antecedio al INAH – Universal
YouTube
Tweets by mna_inah
Embedded Tweets
Hoy el @INAHmx celebra 80 años de ser la institución encargada de conservar, investigar y difundir el patrimonio arqueológico, antropológico e histórico de México. 🇲🇽 #INAH80AÑOS
¡Muchas felicidades!🎊 🎈 @GobiernoMX pic.twitter.com/1Knd1KPTip
— INPI (@INPImx) February 3, 2019
Wikipedia
Instituto Nacional de Antropología
Museo Nacional de Antropología
Quaranstreaming
Events
Coloquio Internacional Vida y creencias en la Huasteca posclásica
Archaeological Sites
Planeta.com