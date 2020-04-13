home Culture, Mexico Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH)

Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH)

Mexico – The Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia (INAH, National Institute of Anthropology and History)inah.gob.mx – is a Mexican federal government bureau established in 1939 to guarantee the research, preservation, protection, and promotion of the prehistoric, archaeological, anthropological, historical, and paleontological heritage of the country.

INAH and the Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura are tasked with cataloging and protecting monuments and buildings regarded as cultural patrimony. INAH is entrusted with ‘archaeological’ (Indigenous and paleontological) and ‘historical’ (post-Conquest 16th to 19th centuries) structures, zones and remnants, while INBAL is entrusted with ‘artistic’ buildings and monuments (properties that are of significant aesthetic value as deemed by a commission).

