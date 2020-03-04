Photo: Marigolds = Cempasúchil
As part of our series of global vocabulary, we spotlight Indigenous Vocabulary embedded on this website:
Cempasúchil
Marigolds (Náhuatl)
Corroboree
Ceremonial meetup (Australia)
Guelaguetza
Tribute / celebration (Zapotec)
Kanohi ki te kanohi
Face-to-face communication (Māori)
Makarrata
The coming together after a struggle (Australia)
Milpa
Small agricultural field (México)
Sumak Kawsay
Good living (Quechua)
Tautoko
To support, advocate (Māori)
Social Web Challenge
- Like / fave / share / retweet an Indigenous word
- Watch Dizhsa Nabani
- Bonus points: Remix the Milpa global vocabulary card. = Remezcla la carta de vocabulario global de Milpa
