Indigenous Vocabulary

As part of our series of global vocabulary, we spotlight Indigenous Vocabulary embedded on this website:

Cempasúchil
Marigolds (Náhuatl)

Marigolds = Cempasúchil

Corroboree
Ceremonial meetup (Australia)

Corroboree

Guelaguetza
Tribute / celebration (Zapotec)

Guelaguetza

Kanohi ki te kanohi
Face-to-face communication (Māori)

Kanohi ki te kanohi

Makarrata
The coming together after a struggle (Australia)

Makarrata

Milpa
Small agricultural field (México)

Milpa

Sumak Kawsay
Good living (Quechua)

Sumak Kawsay

Tautoko
To support, advocate (Māori)

Tautoko

