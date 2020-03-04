Photo: Marigolds = Cempasúchil

As part of our series of global vocabulary, we spotlight Indigenous Vocabulary embedded on this website:

Cempasúchil

Marigolds (Náhuatl)

Corroboree

Ceremonial meetup (Australia)

Guelaguetza

Tribute / celebration (Zapotec)

Kanohi ki te kanohi

Face-to-face communication (Māori)

Makarrata

The coming together after a struggle (Australia)

Milpa

Small agricultural field (México)

Sumak Kawsay

Good living (Quechua)

Tautoko

To support, advocate (Māori)

Social Web Challenge

Like / fave / share / retweet an Indigenous word

Watch Dizhsa Nabani

Bonus points: Remix the Milpa global vocabulary card. = Remezcla la carta de vocabulario global de Milpa

