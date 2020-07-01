home Buzzwords, Celebrations International Reggae Day

International Reggae Day

By Ron Mader   Posted in Buzzwords Celebrations
July 1 is International Reggae Day. Hashtag: #InternationalReggaeDay

Taking you back to the Catch a Fire themed earthstrong celebration which marked the 74th year of Bob Marley’s birth. The event highlighted the powerful genre of reggae. Not to mention performances from artists across the world, their passion for reggae and their respect for the King of reggae.

