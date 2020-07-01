Photo

International Tiger Day is an annual celebration to raise awareness for tiger conservation, held annually on July 29. It was created in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit. Hashtags: #InternationalTigerDay, #GlobalTigerDay

Embedded Tweets

#WorldTigerDay #InternationalTigerDay #TigerCensus Nine long years ago, it was decided in St. Petersburg that the target of doubling the tiger population would be 2022. We in India completed this target four years early: PM @narendramodi Follow Live: https://t.co/0GbLqR3DuK pic.twitter.com/r77GcXOGqu — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) July 29, 2019

#DYK an estimated 3,500 tigers remain in the wild worldwide? Habitat destruction, human population growth & wildlife trafficking threaten their survival. In some cases, they may even be victims of illegal exotic pet trade like Moka:https://t.co/DQ98er6VdU #InternationalTigerDay pic.twitter.com/4cdeFHCfgf — US Fish and Wildlife, Pacific Southwest Region (@USFWS_PSW) July 29, 2019

Tigers make the world a better place! Happy #InternationalTigerDay pic.twitter.com/uWMpo7QNVD — Calvin and Hobbes (@Calvinn_Hobbes) July 30, 2019

Wikipedia

International Tiger Day

Planeta.com