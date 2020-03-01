Poster

International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated on March 8 and commemorates the movement for women’s rights. Hashtag: #WomensDay

2019 IWD

The theme for International Women’s Day 2019, “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change”, puts innovation by women and girls, for women and girls, at the heart of efforts to achieve gender equality.

Achieving a gender-equal world requires social innovations that work for both women and men and leave no one behind. From urban planning that focuses on community safety to e-learning platforms that take classrooms to women and girls, affordable and quality childcare centers, and technology shaped by women, innovation can take the race for gender equality to its finishing line by 2030.

It begins with making sure that women’s and girls’ needs and experiences are integrated at the very inception of technology and innovations. It means building smart solutions that go beyond acknowledging the gender gaps to addressing the needs of men and women equally. And ultimately, it needs innovations that disrupt business as usual, paying attention to how and by whom technology is used and accessed, and ensuring that women and girls play a decisive role in emerging industries.

Key Links

unwomen.org

Questions

How do you translate ‘Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change’ in other languages?

Are there videos from the celebration?

History

While the first observance of a Women’s Day was held on February 28, 1909 in New York, March 8 was suggested by the 1910 International Woman’s Conference to become an “International Woman’s Day.” After women gained suffrage in Soviet Russia in 1917, March 8 became a national holiday there. The day was adopted in 1975 by the United Nations.

Wikipedia

International Women’s Day – Wikipedia

Planeta.com