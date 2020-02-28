Buzzwords
Invasive Species = organism that causes ecological or economic harm in a new environment where it is not native
Webinar: Western and Indigenous Approaches to Invasive Species
Host: NCTC
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 1pm, Eastern Daylight Time (GMT-04:00)
National Conservation Training Center (NCTC) is a leading center for education and training in the conservation of land and living resources.
Learn about Indigenous and Western approaches to #phenology in our webinar series hosted through @USFWSNCTC's Conservation Science Series. Topics will cover migration, climate adaptation & invasive species. Next one Tues Mar 10th at 1 pm EDT. Register at https://t.co/jrroCmg0zw
— USA National Phenology Network (@USANPN) February 25, 2020
It's #NationalInvasiveSpeciesAwarenessWeek. Do you know the threats in your area? Here are #Nevada's noxious weeds https://t.co/1KPuo8nAAF and prohibited animals https://t.co/aLhnHjvqs4. #invasivespecies #exoticpets #noxiousweeds #nonnatives 🐛🌱🐸
— Ɲature Quest (@NatureWriterVgs) February 25, 2020
There's not enough water and too many invasive species at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
Read the second part in a series on climate change and the Colorado River by our grantee @ParksTraveler https://t.co/Gmkuoc8zJR pic.twitter.com/PGywikDbf1
— The Water Desk (@TheWaterDesk) February 24, 2020
Extinctions Triggered By Invasive Species: https://t.co/isKmFFSYCa
— Extinction Symbol (@extinctsymbol) February 12, 2020
Submit your proposal for the 2020 Natural Areas Conference. learn more: https://t.co/MaJSLpqvVY #SierraNevada #greatbasin #ecology #pollinators #invasivespecies #prescribedfire #sagegrouse #aspen #ClimateChange #nativeseed pic.twitter.com/OV7XmqXz6O
— naturalareas (@naturalareas) February 7, 2020
