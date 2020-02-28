Buzzwords

Invasive Species = organism that causes ecological or economic harm in a new environment where it is not native

Hashtags: #NationalInvasiveSpeciesAwarenessWeek

#InvasiveSpecies

#InvasiveSpeciesWeek

Webinar: Western and Indigenous Approaches to Invasive Species

Host: NCTC

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 1pm, Eastern Daylight Time (GMT-04:00)

National Conservation Training Center (NCTC) is a leading center for education and training in the conservation of land and living resources.

nctc.fws.gov

Facebook

@USFWSNCTC

Learn about Indigenous and Western approaches to #phenology in our webinar series hosted through @USFWSNCTC's Conservation Science Series. Topics will cover migration, climate adaptation & invasive species. Next one Tues Mar 10th at 1 pm EDT. Register at https://t.co/jrroCmg0zw — USA National Phenology Network (@USANPN) February 25, 2020

Elsewhere on the Web

oceanservice.noaa.gov

Embedded Tweets

There's not enough water and too many invasive species at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Read the second part in a series on climate change and the Colorado River by our grantee @ParksTraveler https://t.co/Gmkuoc8zJR pic.twitter.com/PGywikDbf1 — The Water Desk (@TheWaterDesk) February 24, 2020

Extinctions Triggered By Invasive Species: https://t.co/isKmFFSYCa — Extinction Symbol (@extinctsymbol) February 12, 2020

Wikipedia

Invasive species

Planeta