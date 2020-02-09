Photo: NASA Goddard, Sunny Day in Ireland

Links related to Ireland presented in somewhat random fashion:

2020 General Election

Sinn Féin surge makes Irish political history – Politico

Headlines

Manifestos show disconnect from environmental reality

An Irish pub born in the Dark Ages – BBC

We have a new word for that feeling when travel makes everything new

Brexit: UK needs to reveal solution to North Border, says Varadkar

Clare is being “poorly served” by the tourism industry – @clarechampion outbounding

Visitors Top One Million Mark at Cliffs of Moher

How tidy towns became eco-centres

Launch: Burren Way Volunteer Warden Scheme – @irelandways

2,000-year-old bog butter unearthed

Plans for Northern Ireland national parks should be revisited – @ninews

Meet The Lads Who Wrote The Books On Irish Slang

Donegal Ireland & The Wild Atlantic Way, The Road to Mars?

The best place to go wild in Ireland

Cycling around the Loop of love

Antrim farmer revives Irish famine potato

Tourism will suffer without real support for heritage

Recommended listening

Irish History Podcast – @irishhistory

Clare FM – Tunein – @ClareFM

The Irish uprising 1916 – One hundred years after the Irish Easter Rising, author Colm Toibin recounts the slow movements for independence that peaked in the rebellion in Dublin in 1916.

Remember, reflect and reimagine-Ireland’s Easter Rising – What’s to be gained from looking back, to your family roots, to another country?

@NatureRTE

The Irish border is Brexit’s big headache—why is it there and what’s it actually like? – The Irish border—running along five hundred kilometres of rural land—is a paradox. Both visible and invisible, it’s vital to peace in Ireland.

Trivia

Book of Kells

The Medieval Masterpiece, the Book of Kells, Is Now Digitized & Put Online

Facebook

Sustainable Tourism Ireland

Cultivate Ireland

EcoTourism Ireland

Tourism Pure Walking Holidays

Outdoors Ireland

Golden Eagle Trust

Ireland Green Travel

Ecotourism Ireland – Catherine Mack

Tourism Pure Walking Holidays – Barry Murphy

Ireland Nature Search

Ireland Today

Irish Rugby

Ecotourism Europe

Geography and Landscape

Ireland lies to the northwest of continental Europe and is surrounded by hundreds of islands and islets.

To the east of Ireland, separated by the Irish Sea, is the island of Great Britain. The sovereign state of Ireland covers five-sixths of the island, with Northern Ireland (part of the United Kingdom) covering the remaining one-sixth of the island, located in the northeast.

Ireland’s geography is often referred to as being like a saucer, with mountains to 1,000 meters around much of its coastline (particularly in the West) and a mostly flat midlands. Located at the western extreme of Europe, Ireland has a wet climate, with parts of the western seaboard having an annual rainfall of up to 2000 mm. However, the Gulf Stream ensures that Ireland’s climate is mild, with summer temperatures rarely above +25 degrees Celsius and winter rarely below -5 Celsius. Due to its high rainfall, western Ireland’s landscape is dominated by Atlantic blanket bogs (peat), with the midlands comprising vast tracts of raised bog. The land improves into fertile agricultural terrain the further south and east one goes.

Politicians

Michael D. Higgins, President

Tourism Portals

Ireland – @discoverirl @DiscoverIreland

Discover Northern Ireland

Fáilte Ireland – the National Tourism Development Authority was established in 2003 to promote tourism as a leading component of the Irish economy.

Tourism Ireland – Situation and Outlook Analysis Report

http://www.discoverireland.ie/green

More Travel Links

Lonely Planet – Ireland Travellers’ Reports

Blogs

Festivals

Electric Picnic

Buzzword Bingo

Beyond the pale – County – Diaspora – Gaelic – Gaeilge (Irish) – Great Famine – Guinness – Language – Monastery – Potato – Rugby – Snakes – Surfing – Taoiseach – U2 – Uachtaráin (President)– Wild Atlantic Way

Biodiversity

Ireland’s first wildlife inventory reveals it is home to 31,000 species of flora and fauna

Ireland’s wildlife audit revealed

Irish Wildlife Trust – Irishwildlife

Culture

http://www.mediacontact.ie/mediahq/failteireland/52873/irish-culture-and-heritage-an-economic-asset.html

http://www.failteireland.ie/Utility/Media-Centre/Culture-and-heritage-tourism-%E2%80%93-An-emerging-economi.aspx

Food

Good Food Ireland

http://www.foodietowns.ie

http://www.ethicaltraveller.co.uk/2011/12/food-heroes-in-irish-tourism

Accessible Travel

Disability Access in Ireland

Cycling and Bike hire

Political Tours

coiste.ie

History

Facebook

Belfast

Silent Valley Mountain Park

Shhh . . . silence is golden – Catherine Mack

St George’s Market

Bundoran

Bundoran – Discover Ireland

Burren

October 17 Sustainable Tourism Conference

GeoparkLIFE Sustainable Tourism Conference (PDF)

Burren>@BurrenEco – Facebook

The Burren National Park

@BurrenGeopark

http://www.burrenbeo.com – @BurrenbeoTrust

Cavan-Monaghan LEADER’s vision is to develop sustainable rural communities throughout the Cavan-Monaghan region through the provision of a programme that will enhance the social, natural, human, physical and financial resources available to individuals and communities.

County Clare

Clare News

Clare Library

Clare Museum

Connemara

walkconnemara

Cork

http://dromclochouse.com

Cliffs of Moher – The mission at the Cliffs of Moher Visitors’ Centre is to develop and improve the delivery of a world class visitor experience in a safe, welcoming and informative manner while adhering to best practice in the conservation of the Cliffs of Moher, their environs and heritage. Our staff aim to be efficient and effective and to ensure that our customers are cared for within a friendly environment by professional staff who take pride in their work place and the service they deliver. During the course of our efforts we will promote the County Clare tourist product for the economic and social benefit of the local and broader community.

Derry

http://www.cityofculture2013.com

Derry

Donegal

http://lovelybike.blogspot.ie/2017/03/the-cyclist-rest.html

Dublin

Dublin Institute of Technology

Galway

@blackgategal

Sports

Ireland boasts its own indigenous national sports, collectively called Gaelic Games. Gaelic Football, Hurling and Handball are administered by the GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association).

Croke Park is located on the north side of Dublin and has a capacity of up to 82,300. In addition to Gaelic sports, Croke Park has played host to Australia’s AFL, NFL Football from the US and boxing legend Muhammad Ali. The venue has also seen performances from the musical talents of U2, Tina Turner and others.

Aviva Stadium (capacity 50,000) replaced the demolished Lansdowne Road stadium as the home of Irish rugby and soccer in 2011.

Ireland is the home of steeplechase horse racing and is a major international breeding and training centre for thoroughbred flat racing – Horse Racing Ireland

Gaelic Games Official Website

Sport News – Independent

Rugby

Facebook

Dublin: Cultivate Centre

Kerry

Dip into 40 shades of green

Discover Killarney & the Ring of Kerry

Greener Side of Ring of Kerry (PDF, 4MB)

Kerry Walking Maps (PDF, 4MB)

Limerick

Munster

Munster

Shannon

Sheep’s Head

http://www.irishtimes.com/newspaper/travel/2012/1229/1224328248730.html

Sligo

Sligo

Tipperary

The Tipperary Food Producers is a network of business working in the Food Sector in County Tipperary. Its objective is to represents, promote and showcase the best of Tipperary Food.

Ulster

Wicklow

Wicklow Mountains National Park

History

News

Irish Times – Travel

David McWilliams

http://www.examiner.ie

Recommended Viewing

http://www.tv3.ie – Islanders – @TV3Islanders

Ireland – PBS

Transportation

Weather

Elsewhere on the Web

How to travel to and from Ireland without flying

Cooking Classes

Wikipedia

Ireland

Blarney Stone (Cloch na Blarnan)

Bloomsday

Erin go bragh

Gaelic Ireland

Great Famine

Jocelyn Bell Burnell

Republic of Ireland

Saint Patrick

St. Patrick’s blue

Saint Patrick’s Battalion

Sinn Féin

Language

Features

