Photo: NASA Goddard, Sunny Day in Ireland
Links related to Ireland presented in somewhat random fashion:
2020 General Election
Sinn Féin surge makes Irish political history – Politico
Headlines
Manifestos show disconnect from environmental reality
An Irish pub born in the Dark Ages – BBC
We have a new word for that feeling when travel makes everything new
Brexit: UK needs to reveal solution to North Border, says Varadkar
Clare is being “poorly served” by the tourism industry – @clarechampion outbounding
Visitors Top One Million Mark at Cliffs of Moher
How tidy towns became eco-centres
Launch: Burren Way Volunteer Warden Scheme – @irelandways
2,000-year-old bog butter unearthed
Plans for Northern Ireland national parks should be revisited – @ninews
Meet The Lads Who Wrote The Books On Irish Slang
Donegal Ireland & The Wild Atlantic Way, The Road to Mars?
The best place to go wild in Ireland
Cycling around the Loop of love
Antrim farmer revives Irish famine potato
Tourism will suffer without real support for heritage
Recommended listening
Irish History Podcast – @irishhistory
The Irish uprising 1916 – One hundred years after the Irish Easter Rising, author Colm Toibin recounts the slow movements for independence that peaked in the rebellion in Dublin in 1916.
Remember, reflect and reimagine-Ireland's Easter Rising – What's to be gained from looking back, to your family roots, to another country?
The Irish border is Brexit's big headache—why is it there and what's it actually like? – The Irish border—running along five hundred kilometres of rural land—is a paradox. Both visible and invisible, it's vital to peace in Ireland.
Trivia
Book of Kells
Sustainable Tourism Ireland
Geography and Landscape
Ireland lies to the northwest of continental Europe and is surrounded by hundreds of islands and islets.
To the east of Ireland, separated by the Irish Sea, is the island of Great Britain. The sovereign state of Ireland covers five-sixths of the island, with Northern Ireland (part of the United Kingdom) covering the remaining one-sixth of the island, located in the northeast.
Ireland’s geography is often referred to as being like a saucer, with mountains to 1,000 meters around much of its coastline (particularly in the West) and a mostly flat midlands. Located at the western extreme of Europe, Ireland has a wet climate, with parts of the western seaboard having an annual rainfall of up to 2000 mm. However, the Gulf Stream ensures that Ireland’s climate is mild, with summer temperatures rarely above +25 degrees Celsius and winter rarely below -5 Celsius. Due to its high rainfall, western Ireland’s landscape is dominated by Atlantic blanket bogs (peat), with the midlands comprising vast tracts of raised bog. The land improves into fertile agricultural terrain the further south and east one goes.
Politicians
Michael D. Higgins, President
Tourism Portals
Ireland
Discover Northern Ireland
Fáilte Ireland – the National Tourism Development Authority was established in 2003 to promote tourism as a leading component of the Irish economy. Features include environmental guidelines and 2011 Press Releases
Tourism Ireland – Situation and Outlook Analysis Report
http://www.discoverireland.ie/green
More Travel Links
Lonely Planet – Ireland Travellers' Reports
Blogs
Festivals
Electric Picnic
Buzzword Bingo
Beyond the pale – County – Diaspora – Gaelic – Gaeilge (Irish) – Great Famine – Guinness – Language – Monastery – Potato – Rugby – Snakes – Surfing – Taoiseach – U2 – Uachtaráin (President)– Wild Atlantic Way
Biodiversity
Ireland’s first wildlife inventory reveals it is home to 31,000 species of flora and fauna
Ireland’s wildlife audit revealed
Irish Wildlife Trust
Culture
Food
Accessible Travel
Disability Access in Ireland
Cycling and Bike hire
Political Tours
History
Belfast
Bundoran
Burren
October 17 Sustainable Tourism Conference
GeoparkLIFE Sustainable Tourism Conference (PDF)
Cavan-Monaghan LEADER’s vision is to develop sustainable rural communities throughout the Cavan-Monaghan region through the provision of a programme that will enhance the social, natural, human, physical and financial resources available to individuals and communities.
County Clare
Clare News
Connemara
Cork
Cliffs of Moher – The mission at the Cliffs of Moher Visitors’ Centre is to develop and improve the delivery of a world class visitor experience in a safe, welcoming and informative manner while adhering to best practice in the conservation of the Cliffs of Moher, their environs and heritage. Our staff aim to be efficient and effective and to ensure that our customers are cared for within a friendly environment by professional staff who take pride in their work place and the service they deliver. During the course of our efforts we will promote the County Clare tourist product for the economic and social benefit of the local and broader community.
Derry
Donegal
Dublin
Galway
Sports
Ireland boasts its own indigenous national sports, collectively called Gaelic Games. Gaelic Football, Hurling and Handball are administered by the GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association).
Croke Park is located on the north side of Dublin and has a capacity of up to 82,300. In addition to Gaelic sports, Croke Park has played host to Australia’s AFL, NFL Football from the US and boxing legend Muhammad Ali. The venue has also seen performances from the musical talents of U2, Tina Turner and others.
Aviva Stadium (capacity 50,000) replaced the demolished Lansdowne Road stadium as the home of Irish rugby and soccer in 2011.
Ireland is the home of steeplechase horse racing and is a major international breeding and training centre for thoroughbred flat racing – Horse Racing Ireland
Gaelic Games Official Website
Sport News – Independent
Rugby
Dublin: Cultivate Centre
Kerry
Dip into 40 shades of green
Discover Killarney & the Ring of Kerry
Greener Side of Ring of Kerry (PDF, 4MB)
Kerry Walking Maps (PDF, 4MB)
Limerick
Munster
Munster
Shannon
Sheep's Head
Sligo
Tipperary
The Tipperary Food Producers is a network of business working in the Food Sector in County Tipperary. Its objective is to represents, promote and showcase the best of Tipperary Food.
Ulster
Wicklow
History
News
Recommended Viewing
Transportation
Weather
Elsewhere on the Web
How to travel to and from Ireland without flying
Enterprise Ireland
Comhaltas Traditional Music
Tourism Pure Walking
Wikipedia
Ireland
Blarney Stone (Cloch na Blarnan)
Bloomsday
Erin go bragh
Gaelic Ireland
Great Famine
Jocelyn Bell Burnell
Republic of Ireland
Saint Patrick
St. Patrick’s blue
Saint Patrick’s Battalion
Sinn Féin
Language
Features
