Raidió Teilifís Éireann = Radio Television of Ireland (RTE)

Programs

Simply Folk, Sundays 10-11pm (2-3pm Las Vegas)

Each week on Simply Folk, listeners are treated to an hour of songs and music from the best local and international folk singers and instrumentalists. Along with lots of great classics from across the decades, expect to be introduced to many new and exciting folk sounds. The program is presented by Galway singer, songwriter and musician Ruth Smith (@theruthsmith)

#SimplyFolk is back at the new time of 10pm on Sunday after @TheRollingWave on @RTERadio1 for an hour of folk infused songs and tunes from the ever evolving and vibrant scene in Ireland and abroad – email simplyfolk@rte.ie pic.twitter.com/wzNt1AwyCh — Ruth Smith (@theruthsmith) April 3, 2018

The History Show

Neil and Annette’s Traditional Day Out

If you weren’t in Ireland for Christmas, where would you go?

Considers the story of talking animals at midnight Christmas.

History

The radio service began on January 1, 1926 and television broadcasts began on December 31, 1961.

What we like

RTE is one of our favorite smartphone/tablet apps. Easy to choose among the various stations for live music and archived programs. Honestly, Radio NZs app only comes in smartphone size on the tablet and Australia’s Radio National is not available in the US app store.

