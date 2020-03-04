Screenshot
The March 4-8, 2020 ITB Berlin Convention has been cancelled. News release: “Due to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Ministry of Economics have stated their opinion that ITB Berlin be cancelled.”
Hashtags: #whatwewantedtosayatITB, #ITB2020, and #itbberlin
Next event: March 10-14, 2021. Meanwhile, participants are hosting online conversations. We’ll post links on this page, starting with Global Ecotourism Network’s globalecotourismnetwork.org/event/itb-berlin_2020
Making the most of a cancelled event
Despite the cancellation and in many cases because of it, there are a number of discussions, videos and chats taking place using the Internet as a means of sharing information and networking.
Embedded Tweets
++++ ITB Berlin 2020 cancelled. +++ Our team deeply regrets the circumstances & looks forward to welcoming you next year at ITB Berlin, 10 to 14 March 2021. Thanks to all visitors, exhibitors & partners around the world who have supported us in the past days and weeks. #ITBBerlin pic.twitter.com/5ApQn6dOTv
— ITB Berlin (@ITB_Berlin) February 28, 2020
If the @ITB_Berlin gets cancelled, the ITB Convention & #TravelMassive Forum could take place: Extended, in #digital, and then in recordings – #sustainable #global and all. #CoronaVirusUpdates @travelmassive @btf_tweets pic.twitter.com/NYVAaHDK0H
— Kirsi Hyvaerinen (@Tweets_KH) February 28, 2020
This is what a glass ceiling looks like @ITB_Berlin #itbberlin. Women in european travel can't talk about #sustainability comms? #iy2017! pic.twitter.com/YPifLQJEtF
— Vicky Smith (@vickysmith) March 10, 2017
Live from the @i_ambassador @TravelDudes Unofficial ITB Travel Tweet-up 2020 courtesy of @RestlessChildCZ #StrandedInBerlin #itbdigital #ITBBerlin #itb2020 #whatwewantedtosayatITB pic.twitter.com/I8Kv4Jn8j2
— Stranded In Berlin (@StrandedInBER) March 4, 2020
2020 Headlines
Wednesday Webinar
Wednesday, March 4, 4-5pm CET
Tourism2030 Online: SDG2030 and Travel Green Planet Initiative
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/384642125
Key Links
Press Releases
CSR Program (PDF)
Virtual Marketplace
