The March 4-8, 2020 ITB Berlin Convention has been cancelled. News release: “Due to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Ministry of Economics have stated their opinion that ITB Berlin be cancelled.”

Hashtags: #whatwewantedtosayatITB, #ITB2020, and #itbberlin

Next event: March 10-14, 2021. Meanwhile, participants are hosting online conversations. We’ll post links on this page, starting with Global Ecotourism Network’s globalecotourismnetwork.org/event/itb-berlin_2020

Making the most of a cancelled event

Despite the cancellation and in many cases because of it, there are a number of discussions, videos and chats taking place using the Internet as a means of sharing information and networking.

++++ ITB Berlin 2020 cancelled. +++ Our team deeply regrets the circumstances & looks forward to welcoming you next year at ITB Berlin, 10 to 14 March 2021. Thanks to all visitors, exhibitors & partners around the world who have supported us in the past days and weeks. #ITBBerlin pic.twitter.com/5ApQn6dOTv — ITB Berlin (@ITB_Berlin) February 28, 2020

Wednesday Webinar

Wednesday, March 4, 4-5pm CET

Tourism2030 Online: SDG2030 and Travel Green Planet Initiative

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/384642125

