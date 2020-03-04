home 2020 ITB 2020

ITB 2020

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2020
Posted on
Screenshot

The March 4-8, 2020 ITB Berlin Convention has been cancelled. News release: “Due to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Ministry of Economics have stated their opinion that ITB Berlin be cancelled.”

Hashtags: #whatwewantedtosayatITB, #ITB2020, and #itbberlin

Next event: March 10-14, 2021. Meanwhile, participants are hosting online conversations. We’ll post links on this page, starting with Global Ecotourism Network’s globalecotourismnetwork.org/event/itb-berlin_2020

Making the most of a cancelled event
Despite the cancellation and in many cases because of it, there are a number of discussions, videos and chats taking place using the Internet as a means of sharing information and networking.

Embedded Tweets

2020 Headlines
eturbonews.com

Wednesday Webinar
Wednesday, March 4, 4-5pm CET
Tourism2030 Online: SDG2030 and Travel Green Planet Initiative
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/384642125
Destinet

YouTube
tk

Key Links
itb-berlin.com
Press Releases
CSR Program (PDF)
Virtual Marketplace
Facebook
YouTube
@ITB_Berlin

Questions

  • Who benefits from attending the ITB?
  • What are the outcomes of the ITB?
  • Who exhibits and who attends the event?
  • Is there a directory of participants?
  • How will ITB2021 different from ITB2019?
  • What would locals like visitors to know about Berlin?
  • Is there live or recorded video? (Yes)

Planeta.com

ITB

Agent Provocateur

Coronavirus

Engaging Tourism Trade Shows

Berlin

Germany

Engaging Events: Connecting the Virtual and Natural Worlds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.