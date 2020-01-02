IUCN World Conservation Congress 2020

Poster

Held every four years, the IUCN World Conservation Congress is the world’s largest conservation event. The next conference takes place June 11-19, 2020 in Marseille, France.

The event is jointly organized by the French Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and brings together leaders from government, civil society, Indigenous peoples’ organizations, business and academia to determine the world’s most pressing environmental and development challenges, and actions to address them.

Key Links

iucncongress2020.org

Host a session

Review forum proposals

Questions

What is the hashtag for the event?

Will the event have live and recorded video?

Are there shared google docs?

How will the 2020 Congress be different from the event in 2016?

What would locals like visitors to know about Marseille?

History

The last IUCN World Conservation Congress, held in 2016 in Hawaiʻi, United States of America, was attended by some 10,000 participants from 192 countries.

Twitter Moment

IUCN 2020

2021

France

