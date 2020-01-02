home 2020, Events, France IUCN World Conservation Congress 2020

IUCN World Conservation Congress 2020

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2020 Events France
Posted on
Poster

Held every four years, the IUCN World Conservation Congress is the world’s largest conservation event. The next conference takes place June 11-19, 2020 in Marseille, France.

The event is jointly organized by the French Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and brings together leaders from government, civil society, Indigenous peoples’ organizations, business and academia to determine the world’s most pressing environmental and development challenges, and actions to address them.

Key Links
iucncongress2020.org
Host a session
Review forum proposals

Questions

  • What is the hashtag for the event?
  • Will the event have live and recorded video?
  • Are there shared google docs?
  • How will the 2020 Congress be different from the event in 2016?
  • What would locals like visitors to know about Marseille?

History
The last IUCN World Conservation Congress, held in 2016 in Hawaiʻi, United States of America, was attended by some 10,000 participants from 192 countries.

IUCN Congress

IUCN World Conservation Congress 2020

IUCN World Conservation Congress 2016

Twitter Moment
IUCN 2020

2021

2021 African Protected Areas Congress

France

France

Marseille, France

Wild Europe

Planeta.com

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

Spotlight on Tourism and Protected Areas Specialist Group (TAPAS)

IUCN Red List

IUCN Green List

World Commission on Protected Areas

Jeju Declaration (2012)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.