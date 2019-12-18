Photo: Tienda Ayöök, Clay Rabbits

2019 is the International Year of Indigenous Languages (Año Internacional de las Lenguas Indígenas).

Hashtags: #iyil2019, #2019iyil

Planeta.com will be updating relevant features that showcase successful language conservation campaigns including Dizhsa Nabani, #UsaTuVoz , Kumoontun, and Māori Language Week / Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

The world’s celebration of Indigenous Languages does not conclude at the end of 2019.

UNGA adopted the resolution on the rights of Indigenous Peoples which includes, inter alia, proclamation of 2022-2032 as International Decade of Indigenous Languages.

https://undocs.org/A/74/396

Suggestions are welcome as we edit and update this page on a regular basis throughout the year.

Key Links

Questions for the organizers

What are the hashtags for the 2019 International Year?

Questions for organizers of other events

Will there be a celebration of the International Year of Indigenous Languages on … Biodiversity Day? World Environment Day? World Tourism Day?

Questions for Indigenous peoples

What words would you like others to know from your language?

What would you like to learn during the 2019 International Year of Indigenous Languages?

What would you like others to know about your language, your culture?

Questions for non-Indigenous peoples

How can you be supportive of the 2019 International Year of Indigenous Languages?

Which Indigenous languages would you like to learn?

General Questions

How do we champion efforts to conserve Indigenous languages and cultures?

How do we engage visitors?

Planeta.com

Planeta.com embeds and spotlights Indigenous culture and tourism throughout our website. We acknowledge traditional owners, and amplify Indigenous voices around the world. We take travel and tourism seriously as means of experiential education and have led workshops with the Convention on Biological Diversity, Australia Aboriginal Tourism Association, Native Innovation, and Oaxaca tourism. We celebrate 2019 as the International Year of Indigenous Languages and are updating links to linguistic resources.

Planeta.com Challenges

Can you create and share a video celebrating the International Year of Indigenous Languages?

Can you create fan art, murals, artwork celebrating International Year of Indigenous Languages?

Features

Background

Background from the UN:

The 55th meeting of the 3rd Committee of the United Nations General Assembly, saw the adoption of the resolution on “Rights of Indigenous peoples.” The resolution stresses the urgent need to preserve, promote and revitalize endangered languages, and further proclaims 2019 the International Year of Indigenous Languages, inviting UNESCO to “serve as the lead agency for the Year.”

The text encourages Member States to work towards achieving the ends of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The Resolution also reaffirms the importance of the empowerment and capacity building of Indigenous women and youth, including their full and effective participation in decision-making processes in matters that affect them directly, including policies, programs and resources, in particular in the areas of health, education, employment and the transmission of traditional knowledge, languages and practices. Additional emphasis has been put on international cooperation to support national and regional efforts to maintain and strengthen the distinct political, legal, economic, social and cultural institutions of Indigenous peoples, encouraging Member States to give due consideration to all the rights of Indigenous peoples in fulfilling the commitments undertaken in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and in the elaboration of national programs.

Spotlight

Videos

Apps, Emojis, Stickers

Australia’s first set of Indigenous emojis made on Arrernte land in Mparntwe/Alice Springs.

​They were made by hundreds of young people with senior Arrernte cultural advisors for you to use!

indigemoji.com.au

About

Facebook

Indigemoji has officially launched! 🙌 Australia's first set of Indigenous emojis made on Arrernte Country in Mparntwe/Alice Springs. The app is now available on Android and iOS. — International Year of Indigenous Languages 2019 (@IYIL2019) November 22, 2019

Indigemoji! Out today in all good app stores. So proud of this incredible team. Here is Graham, one of the lead emoji artists. I think he now dreams in emojis. Congrats @joel_perrurle @ingeousstudios @inDigiMOB @ASPLibrary and others. 💛 pic.twitter.com/W9Vi7waeZD — Caddie Brain (@CaddieBrain) November 22, 2019

Sitting here crying, so proud to see my grandfather's language represented. Thank you @joel_perrurle and team. pic.twitter.com/79OgfrZXm9 — MattNT (@MattNT11) November 22, 2019

The Indigemoji app has launched and you can now download it on your Android or Apple phone. Indigemojis can be used in text messages or social media.https://t.co/StuXPA0XE5 pic.twitter.com/ix1tjle88l — Warlpiri Youth Development Aboriginal Corporation (@mttheo) November 21, 2019

Vocabulary

