Photo: Bernard Spragg, Replica of James Cook’s HMB Endeavour, Sydney
Spotlight on Navigator, Explorer, Chartmaker James Cook 1728-1779
Headlines
Here’s what Captain Cook’s landing should be about
Captain Cook, Tahiti, and Venus – Pacific Island Parks
Recommended Listening
Writing Captain Cook
Sailing with Cook
Filmmaker says Pacific needs to celebrate local heroes
How should we remember?
Elsewhere on the Web
http://www.captaincooksociety.com
http://www.abc.net.au/tv/captaincook
Captain James Cook
http://www.anmm.gov.au/site/page.cfm?u=1372
teara.govt.nz
https://www.captaincooksociety.com
Museums and Relevant Places
http://www.captcook-ne.co.uk
http://www.cookmuseumwhitby.co.uk
Misc
http://www.radionz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/296861/filmmaker-says-pacific-needs-to-celebrate-local-heroes
http://blog.biodiversitylibrary.org/2015/06/world-oceans-day-through-books-truth.html
Books
http://manybooks.net/titles/cookjameetext05cfvrw10.html
Embedded Tweets
Joseph Banks BOTD in 1743 took part in Cook's first voyage credited with introducing eucalyptus to the western world. #JosephBanks #Botany pic.twitter.com/PCFn1O6mdf
— Digitising the NHM (@NHM_Digitise) February 24, 2017
Today (30 July 2018) is the 250th anniversary of the date when the British Admiralty signed off on the SECRET INSTRUCTIONS to Lieutenant Cook on 30 July 1768 on the HMS Endeavour. (Cook set sail on 26 August 1768). @IndigenousX @SeanGordon5 @AIATSIS pic.twitter.com/do3Kv037tS
— John Paul Janke (@jpjanke) July 30, 2018
Wikipedia
James_Cook
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Burney
HM Endeavour
