home Buzzwords Jeremy Sampson

Jeremy Sampson

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Buzzwords
Posted on
Twitter Avatar

Key Links
@jeremy_sampson

Embedded Tweets
I keep seeing hot takes on what tourism will or will not be, and by when. I know our tendency is to predict & plan, but I just don’t think anyone really has a clue what will come out the other side. The trajectory is likely to be nonlinear. We will need to be adaptive & creative.

Planeta

Spotlight on Tourism and Protected Areas Specialist Group (TAPAS)

Coronavirus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.