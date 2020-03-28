Twitter Avatar
@jeremy_sampson
Embedded Tweets
I keep seeing hot takes on what tourism will or will not be, and by when. I know our tendency is to predict & plan, but I just don’t think anyone really has a clue what will come out the other side. The trajectory is likely to be nonlinear. We will need to be adaptive & creative.
— Jeremy Sampson (@jeremy_sampson) March 28, 2020
