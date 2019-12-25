Photo: Gary Cobb, Grave Marker

Johnny Appleseed

September Johnny Appleseed Festival

Each year the people of Fort Wayne invite visitors from throughout the nation to celebrate the pioneer spirit of John Chapman, better known as “Johnny Appleseed,” Chapman was a colorful character of the Indiana frontier in the early 1800s. During the latter part of his life, Chapman traveled the countryside on foot, planting orchards in Fort Wayne and surrounding areas. In the process, he became a national folk hero and his gravesite memorial area in Fort Wayne’s Archer Park has been designated a National Historic Place. There is NO admission fee for this family fun weekend event.

