Sweden – The name Jokkmokk is Sámi for the words “river” and “bend”, since the town is situated close to a bend in the nearby river. Jokkmokk is known for its Sámi market held the first weekend every February. This market has been held for more than 400 years. 2020 dates: February 6-8.

Jokkmokk, just north of the Arctic Circle, has been a meeting place for trade, gatherings, festivals and meetings between friends from far and near. This is the site of Ájtte, Swedish Mountain and Sami Museum, a gateway to the high mountains to Swedish Lapland and to the Sami culture.

2020
The theme of the 415th market is “Arctic design.”

Photos
Sami men from Jokkmokk Sweden, before 1904

