home Parks, USA Joshua Tree National Park

Joshua Tree National Park

By Ron Mader   Posted in Parks USA
Posted on
Photo: We have contact

Joshua Tree National Park

Key Links
Joshua Tree National Park
@JoshuaTreeNPS
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Flickr
Instagram

Google Maps

Recommended Listening
Desert Oracle Radio hosted by Ken Layne by Ken Layne
desertoracle.com

Desert Oracle Radio

Visitor Numbers
Joshua Tree National Park had a record 2.8 million visitors in 2018. During Thanksgiving weekend of 2018 the park received more than 22,000 visitors.

Buzzword Bingo
Desert Hot Springs – Desert View Conservation Area – Eagle Mountain – Joshua Tree – Nightsky Festival – Quail Springs Road- Sheephole Valley Wilderness – Twentynine Palms Highway

Star Trails at Cottonwood Springs

Night Sky Festival

Joshua Tree’s 2019 Night Sky Festival

Planeta.com

Joshua Tree Links

Joshua Trees

National Park

Wild USA

California

National Park Service Floats Fee Increase

Choose to #ExploreResponsibly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.