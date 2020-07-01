July 20 and looking up at the moon

Photo: NASA, Flag deployment
Celebrating July 20, the anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing.
Out of this world heritage sites!
Things we learned:
- The average age in Mission Control was 27.
- ‘Software‘ was created as a word.
Key Links
Apollo 11 – NASA
Flickr
Project Apollo Archive
Recommended Listening
13 Minutes to the Moon – BBC
Honeysuckle Creek and the first man on the moon – RN ABC
What is the cultural significance of the moon landing 50 years on? – RN ABC
Embedded Tweets
It would be really great if the #Apollo50 anniversary were used to model inclusive language in space. No more 'manned' and 'mankind' please! Here is a guide to help you out. https://t.co/F4DucIPvg4
— Alice Gorman (@drspacejunk) July 17, 2019
Artifacts in space — The heritage value of #Apollo11at50, Flinders space archaeologist Dr Alice Gorman @drspacejunk via @UPI https://t.co/uPKq1vmE9C
— Flinders University (@Flinders) July 19, 2019
US Postal Service Reveals Stamps for Moon Landing 50th Anniversary https://t.co/D06aN5GZxe pic.twitter.com/XUle4E2NW0
— SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) March 21, 2019
#FlickrFriday (not sure how long we can use this hashtag) spotlight on the Project Apollo Archive https://t.co/xxM8aDwUA9 Thanks @NASA @Flickr #Apollo11 #MoonDay pic.twitter.com/AMWoGVvlkh
— Ron Mader (@ronmader) July 20, 2018
Let's get historic for this week's #MondayMotivation! The #Apollo50th anniversary is almost here. Get inspired by stories about the Moon & the people who explore it with the new NASA Explorers: Apollo podcast series. Download & listen at https://t.co/9347KBgVAf. pic.twitter.com/GxFnoD1ZdQ
— NASA STEM Engagement (@NASASTEM) July 15, 2019
Headlines
The scientific legacy of Katherine Johnson, NASA’s “Hidden Figures” mathematician
Apollo 11 and the Woman Who Helped Get It Home
The heritage of the Apollo missions must be protected – UPI
Moon Landing at 50: A Guide to TV Specials Celebrating Apollo 11’s 1969 Feat
Ten Things You Didn’t Know About the Apollo 11 Moon Landing
The Year – Atlantic
How to avoid sexist language in space – Dr Space Junk wields the red pen.
Control Center
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/the-historic-apollo-mission-control-center-will-be-restored
Elsewhere on the Web
CSIRO
Recommended Videos
Chasing the Moon (PBS)
Videos
How a typeface helped launch Apollo – Douglas Thomas
CBS Live Stream
Amazon.com
Wikipedia
Apollo 11
Apollo Guidance Computer
Frances Northcutt
Planeta.com