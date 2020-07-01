July 20 and looking up at the moon

Celebrating July 20, the anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing.

Out of this world heritage sites!

Things we learned:

The average age in Mission Control was 27.

‘Software‘ was created as a word.

Apollo 11 – NASA

13 Minutes to the Moon – BBC

Honeysuckle Creek and the first man on the moon – RN ABC

What is the cultural significance of the moon landing 50 years on? – RN ABC

It would be really great if the #Apollo50 anniversary were used to model inclusive language in space. No more 'manned' and 'mankind' please! Here is a guide to help you out. https://t.co/F4DucIPvg4 — Alice Gorman (@drspacejunk) July 17, 2019

Artifacts in space — The heritage value of #Apollo11at50, Flinders space archaeologist Dr Alice Gorman @drspacejunk via @UPI https://t.co/uPKq1vmE9C — Flinders University (@Flinders) July 19, 2019

US Postal Service Reveals Stamps for Moon Landing 50th Anniversary https://t.co/D06aN5GZxe pic.twitter.com/XUle4E2NW0 — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) March 21, 2019

Let's get historic for this week's #MondayMotivation! The #Apollo50th anniversary is almost here. Get inspired by stories about the Moon & the people who explore it with the new NASA Explorers: Apollo podcast series. Download & listen at https://t.co/9347KBgVAf. pic.twitter.com/GxFnoD1ZdQ — NASA STEM Engagement (@NASASTEM) July 15, 2019

The scientific legacy of Katherine Johnson, NASA’s “Hidden Figures” mathematician

Apollo 11 and the Woman Who Helped Get It Home

The heritage of the Apollo missions must be protected – UPI

Moon Landing at 50: A Guide to TV Specials Celebrating Apollo 11’s 1969 Feat

Ten Things You Didn’t Know About the Apollo 11 Moon Landing

The Year – Atlantic

How to avoid sexist language in space – Dr Space Junk wields the red pen.

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/the-historic-apollo-mission-control-center-will-be-restored

CSIRO

Chasing the Moon (PBS)

How a typeface helped launch Apollo – Douglas Thomas



CBS Live Stream





Apollo 11

Apollo Guidance Computer

Frances Northcutt

Planeta.com