July 4 in the USA

Photo: Cupcakes
Our annual celebration of Independence Day in the USA.
Elsewhere on the Web
America, The Playlist
Embedded Tweets
On behalf of Joshua Tree National Park, we would like to wish you a happy and safe Fourth Of July. Please respect all fellow visitors this coming holiday, and remember that fireworks are prohibited in the park.
How are you celebrating the Fourth of July? #fourthofjuly #4thofjuly pic.twitter.com/jymqyuvVFz
— Joshua Tree NPS (@JoshuaTreeNPS) July 4, 2019
This #IndependenceDay weekend, gain a better appreciation for the men who made the perilous choice to cut ties with Great Britain by visiting the homes of (or learning about) the signers of the Declaration of Independence. #4thofJulyhttps://t.co/vfM9z23Hc4
— National Parks Conservation Association (@NPCA) July 4, 2019
Fireworks (Vegas style.) #independenceday pic.twitter.com/8EnV9yn9eF
— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) July 4, 2019
It seems Pres. Trump wants a militarized Fourth of July celebration more similar to the kinds of events overseen by dictators like his buddy Kim Jong-un. I prefer the Boston Pops, hot dogs, and Uncle Sams on stilts.
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 1, 2019
Cities
Planeta.com