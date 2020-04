Māori language

Kanohi ki te kanohi = Face-to-face communication

University of Waikato: Kanohi ki te Kanohi literally means face to face, but a more accurate English title for this session would be Knowledge Connections. This is an opportunity to encounter Māori protocols and culture directly and to develop a better understanding of important issues for a bicultural organisation commited to the Treaty of Waitangi.

