Kea = a mountain parrot with a long, narrow bill and mainly olive-green plumage (New Zealand (Aotearoa))

Embedded Tweets

A new intelligence test involving Kea has confirmed what anyone who’s ever met one knows – they’re clever – as clever as primateshttps://t.co/L1LncOjpwX

— RNZ (@radionz) March 15, 2020