Photo: IFAW
Mount Kilimanjaro with its three volcanic cones, “Kibo”, “Mawenzi”, and “Shira”, is a dormant volcano in Tanzania. It is the highest mountain in Africa, and rises approximately 4,900 m (16,000 ft) from its base to 5,895 meters (19,341 feet) above sea level. – Wikipedia
Questions
- What are the Indigenous names for Mount Kilimanjaro?
- What would locals like visitors to know about Tanzania?
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/6ivjkitjknKQfVa77
2020
Imani Kikoti explains how Kilimanjaro National Park managing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Quotes
We’re going to Kilimanjaro
– Cat Empire, Kila
Wikipedia
Mount_Kilimanjaro
Chaga people
Chaga languages
West Kilimanjaro language
Planeta.com