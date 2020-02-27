Mount Kosciuszko is mainland Australia’s highest mountain, at 2,228 meters (7,310 feet) above sea level and the centerpiece of Kosciszcuko National Park.

The national park is part of the Australian Alps National Parks and Reserves, in New South Wales, Australia, and is located west of Crackenback and close to Jindabyne.

Key Links

nationalparks.nsw.gov.au

Elsewhere on the Web

Wild Walks

Friends of Currango

theaustralianalps.wordpress.com

Headlines

Snowy Mountains Aboriginal people to be formally involved in managing Kosciuszko National Park

Journey to the ‘roof of Australia’, Kosciuszko National Park

Embedded Tweets

Beautiful Kosciszcuko National Park burnt black. Numerous threatened native species struggling for survival – now sharing remaining habitat with 25,000 feral horses. Berejiklian Barilaro gov must urgently act to save species from extinction. This 👇🏼 is an ecological emergency. pic.twitter.com/TDw6APGOXe — Kate Washington MP (@KateRWashington) January 24, 2020

Photos



Wikipedia

Kosciuszko National Park

Mount_Kosciuszko

Planeta