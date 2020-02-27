home Australia Kosciuszko National Park

Kosciuszko National Park

Mount Kosciuszko is mainland Australia’s highest mountain, at 2,228 meters (7,310 feet) above sea level and the centerpiece of Kosciszcuko National Park.

The national park is part of the Australian Alps National Parks and Reserves, in New South Wales, Australia, and is located west of Crackenback and close to Jindabyne.

nationalparks.nsw.gov.au

Wild Walks
Friends of Currango
theaustralianalps.wordpress.com

Snowy Mountains Aboriginal people to be formally involved in managing Kosciuszko National Park
Journey to the ‘roof of Australia’, Kosciuszko National Park

Flowering Alpine Snow gums (Eucalypts) on the slop of mnt. Perisher

Kangaroo with joey inside the pouch (and some facts)

Lake walk in Kosciuszko National Park

Kosciuszko National Park
Mount_Kosciuszko

Wild Australia

National Park

Mountains

New South Wales

