Logos

Radio stations in Las Vegas:

KUNV 91.5 – kunv.org/ – has been broadcasting for more than 35 years as the Public Radio station at UNLV. More than 100 students per semester work with the listener and donor-supported radio stations, which include student-run HD2 station, The Rebel HD2 – voted Las Vegas’s Best New Radio Station by Las Vegas Weekly.

Key Links

kunv.org

playlist

Facebook: 915 Jazz and more

@kunvradio

Rebel HD2

therebelhd2.com

Facebook

Shows

Planeta.com