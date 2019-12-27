Publisher’s note: Viva los slow adventures and responsible, conscious, local travel that doesn’t skip on the eating, drinking, gaming and entertaining fit for one of the world’s most storie/d cities. In terms of this page and links below, as of September 2019, the coverage of Las Vegas and surrounding environs from Planeta.com merits a 62% self-assessment rating. Like the rest of the site, the deep dives are the most unusual and engaging tips on the Web. We link to local sites and give them due credit. We would like to hear responses via Tweets or comments on this website.

Las Vegas is one of the most storied cities in the world. It boasts a millennial history and an ongoing century of unprecedented and unexpected growth.

Some background. Vegas is the most populous city in the state of Nevada and hosted more than 41 million visitors in 2016. While some cities complain of overtourism, Las Vegas is preparing to receive more visitors and appears to have the foresight to make growing tourism and residential numbers not such a terrible thing.

Locals – nearly 2.1 million of Nevada’s 2.8 million residents live in Clark County, which covers the Las Vegas metro area.

Questions

What would locals like visitors to know about Las Vegas? = Qué les gustaría a la gente local que los visitantes saber de Las Vegas? = He aha ka ‘ike ko‘iko‘i a kūpono no nā malihini e kipa ana mai i Las Vegas?

Is bicycle valet offered anywhere?

Some of our fave places:

Special Requests (2019)

Learn a few words in the Paiute language

Recommended Listening

Elsewhere on the Web

Recommendations

The upshot from north to south, west to east, there are some wonderful attractions and services in instagrammable settings long before Instagram and social web photography.

Downtown is a go-to for those keen on old Vegas, public outdoor art, and good value.

Strip – The strip requires a love or at minimum tolerance of crowds.

Henderson has its own pavillion, a Scandinavian bakery and some of the finest small libraries in the country.

Summerlin is a growing sports hub with City National Arena and the brand new Aviators stadium. Kudos to the designers of master-planned satellite communities.

Outdoors

Las Vegas is an excellent hub for nearby outdoor adventures. Nearby state parks include Red Rock and Valley of Fire. National Parks within three hours include Death Valley, Grand Canyon and Zion. Lake Mead National Recreation Area is 24 miles southeast of the city and in the winter there’s snow on the nearby Spring Mountains northwest of town (great to combine with a visit to the Desert National Wildlife Refuge and Tule Springs National Monument). Further north is another brand-new national monument, Basin and Range and to the east, Gold Butte.

Closer to town (and Sam Boyd Stadium – the former Silver Dome) is Clark County Wetlands Park.

Parks

The city’s parks are exceptional.

History

Indigenous groups include the Paiute are the traditional owners of this land.

As a city Las Vegas was founded on May 15, 1905 when 110 acres near Stewart/Garces/Main/Fifth (Las Vegas Blvd.) were auctioned. #HappyBirthdayVegas. For history buffs, Clark County Museum is a must. We are also partial to the Mob Museum, Natural History Museum, and Neon Museum.

What is the time in Las Vegas?

Las Vegas Valley

Places

Essays

Parks

Sports

Features

