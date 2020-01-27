Late Night Live (Australia)

Elsewhere on the Web

Recommended listening: Late Night Live – abc.net.au/radionational/programs/latenightlive/ – a Monday-Thursday evening (10pm Australian Eastern Daylight) conversations spanning the globe with Phillip Adams.

About the program: Affectionately known as ‘the little wireless program’, Late Night Live has been presented by Phillip Adams for a record breaking 25 years. He says, and many an envious broadcaster and journalist agrees, ‘I’ve got the best job in Australian media.’ That’s because the little program isn’t so little, casting the widest net in wireless, gathering its guests and topics from around the planet—the best and the brightest discussing history, current affairs and the world’s most challenging ideas. Adding even more interest, the program’s style is famously friendly, good humoured and irreverent. Listen and you’ll learn why Phillip calls his listeners ‘gladdies’ and ‘poddies.’

Funding species survival – With over 1 billion animals dead and species extinction already an issue before the wildfires, how adequate is funding for the survival of threatened species in Australia?

Was 2019 a good year for comedy

Can Indigenous thinking save the world? – As the world faces unprecedented environmental and societal problems, is it time to review the ancient wisdom of our Indigenous Australians? What were the systems which they observed, that we do not, and is it too late to have an about-turn and reshape our future as a more viable and sustainable system?

Geoffrey Blainey: Before I forget – Geoffrey Blainey has written 40 or more history books, The Peaks of Lyell, The Rush that never ended and of course the classic, Tyranny of Distance. Before I Forget is an early memoir covering his childhood ,his school and university days and his first years as a professional historian.

What do fossils, babies and Einstein tell us about the way our brains have evolved? – Renowned paleo-anthropologist Dean Falk on how the evolution of our brains led to the emergence of language, music, analytical thinking, and warfare in humans.

What Katy did: a 19th century documenter of Indigenous language and stories – When Katherine ‘Katy’ Langloh Parker moved to the remote north west of New South Wales in the 1880s, she became one of the first people to notate an Indigenous language.

Eva Cox is still trying to change the world

The genius of Indigenous languages – @RachNordlinger

Chasing butterflies

Phillip Adams on life at 80, broadcasting, and hoping to die at the mic

Artwork / Cue Yourself



