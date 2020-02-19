home Nature Lemon Grass

By Ron Mader   Posted in Nature
Photo: Forest and Kim Starr

Wikipedia: Cymbopogon citratus, commonly known as West Indian lemon grass, is a tropical plant native to Maritime Southeast Asia and introduced to many tropical regions. It has been introduced extensively to South Asia since precolonial times. After the World War I, lemongrass was introduced to Madagascar, South America, Central America and Mexico. It has now been naturalized throughout the tropics and subtropics worldwide.

