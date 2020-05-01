Listening Links

Links related to listening presented in somewhat random fashion:

Events

July 18 is World Listening Day

iPadio

ipadio – ron’s audio adventures

Headlines

https://pitchfork.com/features/resonant-frequency/listening-for-silence-with-the-headphones-off

https://qz.com/1323215/apples-airpods-and-live-listen-are-a-revolution-for-the-hearing-impaired/

http://sonicfield.org/2017/08/a-thing-heard-four-ways-of-listening –

@sonic_field

how-to-be-a-good-listener-the-experts-guide

the-sound-of-fear/7913512

mapping-europe2019s-quiet-areas

loudest-sound-in-the-world-would-kill-you-on-the-spot

unprecedented-100-million-seti-effort-breakthrough-listen

biosphere-soundscapes-mexico-launching-in-2015

first-dont-succeed-sit-back-listen – @PLOSONE

Short History – @thebanffcentre

call-for-recordings-world-listening-day-2014 – @sonicterrain

http://wanderingjustin.com/2014/02/sound-tourism – @wandering_j

https://medium.com/message/sound-and-memory-168ea6b72c7b

The trees have ears to eavesdrop in Yosemite – Washington Post

2013 World Listening Day

Map

Live Worldwide Open Microphones

Microphones

https://www.dpamicrophones.com

Elsewhere on the Web

Shh. Listen. World Listening Day – ArtsHub

World Listening Day – Radio Aporee

World Listening Day – Midwest Society for Acoustic Ecology

World Listening Day – National Park Service

3 films to celebrate World Listening Day

Sound and hearing quiz

http://soundeducation.tv

http://www.nfsa.gov.au/collection/sound/sounds-australia

http://www.stereopublic.net

http://www.iasa-web.org/world-day-audiovisual-heritage

http://juliantreasure.blogspot.com – @juliantreasure

Acoustical Society of America – Journal – Explore Sound

http://www.biospheresoundscapes.org – @BioScapes

http://sonic-terrain.com – @sonicterrain

http://listen.ame.asu.edu

Twitter

@World_Listening

@MidwestSocAE

@soundarchive

@juliantreasure

@unosonic

@LeahBarclay

@wildambience

@BioScapes

@LondonSounds

@stereopublic

@SoundConference

@NoiseFreeZone

@quietcitymaps

2016 Coverage

http://mwsae.org/world-listening-day-2016-sounds-lost-and-found

http://aporee.org/wld2016https://www.nps.gov/subjects/sound/worldlisteningday_2016.htmhttp://www.natureconservancy.ca/en/blog/world-listening-day-2016.html

Facebook

#SoundCon (http://SoundConference.org) is a global conference and network for innovative sound makers, thinkers, and listeners. #SoundCon is partnering with World Listening Day to offer LIVE online broadcasts of WLD16 presentations on the theme of “Sounds Lost & Found” from July 17-18, 2016.

https://www.facebook.com/events/279297015768616

Archives

http://www.artshub.com.au/au/news-article/news/arts/shh-listen-world-listening-day-184598http://www.nature.nps.gov/sound/worldlisteningday.cfm

https://audioboom.com/boos/3382127-sound-waves

https://soundcloud.com/oistat-sound-design-wg/sets/world-listening-day-2015

http://soundstudiesblog.com/2015/07/18/world-listening-day-2015-mendi-keith-obadikes-blues-speaker-for-james-baldwin-2015-wld2015

Recommended Listening

Permeate: Anthony Magen – Taking to the city on foot, Miyuki Jokiranta and Anthony Magen explore one of its often overlooked qualities: sound.

Harnessed: Mark Changizi – Why should we humans have evolved to have produce things such as language, music and the arts as distinct from our cousins? Evolutionary biologist Mark Changizi believes the answer lies in the fact that our language and culture actually imitates nature. He calls it ‘nature-harnessing’.

Learning language in utero – How people learn language while still infants is a marvel. But in fact, the learning begins even before birth, while still in utero. So babies are already primed to attend to the speech patterns that they hear around them, once out in the world.

Listening to country – If you could listen to country, what would you hear? Is it a hum, an echo or a chorus? In this program we explore the concept of ‘deep listening’ as it relates to Aboriginal notions of country. We join the artist Vicki Couzens, the musician Lou Bennett and the educator Dr Doris Paton and find out what deep, respectful listening means to them. Some say the concept of ‘deep listening’ is being alert to everything – even silence. But is it too abstract – or is it a way to deepen the conversation?

Say that again – tales of noisy nosh – So many of our modern eateries are built with reflective surfaces, floor included. So when a place heats up the last thing you can hear is the person sitting across the table.

Radiolab believes your ears are a portal to another world. Where sound illuminates ideas, and the boundaries blur between science, philosophy, and human experience. Big questions are investigated, tinkered with, and encouraged to grow. Bring your curiosity and we’ll feed it with possibility.

Tinnitus: tormented by noise – The word ‘tinnitus’ has a lovely, tinkly ring to it. In reality it’s debilitating to have loud and constant sound ringing in your ears. What is tinnitus? How do you get it? Can you get rid of it?

Science with Chris Smith: Tinnitus – Beethoven was one of the world’s greatest composers, but he was also plagued by Tinnitus – a condition where someone hears a range of noises in their head.

In the Presence of Elephants and Whales – We were made and set here, the writer Annie Dillard once wrote, “to give voice to our astonishments.” Katy Payne is a renowned acoustic biologist with a Quaker sensibility. And she’s found her astonishment in listening to two of the world’s most exotic creatures. She has decoded the language of elephants and was among the first scientists to discover that whales are composers of song.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b08yrm17

World Listening Project and Midwest Society for Acoustic Ecology

World Listening Project (WLP) is a not-for-profit organization devoted to understanding the world and its natural environment, societies and cultures through the practices of listening and field recording. The WLP was founded in 2008 and is supported by the Midwest Society for Acoustic Ecology.

Radio Aporee’s Sonic Snapshot

Radio Aporee started 2006 and connects sound and space to create a cartography which focusses on sound. A collaborative projet open to the public, the snapshot includes recordings from numerous urban, rural and natural environments. Those interested in creating a sonic snapshot of July 18 should read the instructions on how to upload to the soundmap. It must be a mp3 file, max. 25mbyte, 44.1 or 48khz sample rate, up to 320k bitrate. for best audio quality, it’s recommended bitrates of 256 or 320 kbit. if you look for an mp3 encoder to convert your WAVs, choose LAME. Recording will be published under a Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike License

Also on July 18, Radio Aporee will provide a broadcast of the recordings on the radio aporee streaming website.

Recordings

Scientists Recover the Sounds of 19th-Century Music and Laughter From the Oldest Playable American Recording

Facebook

Midwest Society for Acoustic Ecology

Recent Events

April 2012 Listen to the Earth

July 2014 Sound, Urbanism and Sense of Place Viseu, Portugal

http://www.livestream.com/epms

Recorders

https://www.wildlifeacoustics.com/

http://www.frontierlabs.com.au/shop/bioacoustics/bioacoustic-audio-recorder.html

Buzzword Bingo

Attention – Audio – Cochlear implant – Deaf – Ear – Eavesdrop – Expansive – Headphones – Hearing – Listen – Listening – Noise – Playlist – Radio – Quiet – Reductive – Selective Hearing – Senses – Silence – Sound Walk – Soundscape – Voice

Listening to Blade Runner



Videos





Translating

Óosts’ą́ą́’. He/she listens. #DinéBizaad

https://twitter.com/NavajoWeb/status/621159343103193088

Embedded Tweets

We are pleased to announce this year's theme for World Listening Day 2019 #WLD2019 "Listening With" created by internationally acclaimed sound artist, Annea Lockwoodhttps://t.co/fMOYzgfxIl pic.twitter.com/A31su9RSqi — WLP (@World_Listening) March 10, 2019

Wikipedia

Binaural_beats

Noise

Sound

Features

Planeta.com