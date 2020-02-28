Livestreaming and archived video

Poster

This page is a special shoutout to those attempting livestreaming and recorded video from the event organizers, educators, tour guides, artisans, academics, and others featured and linked from Planeta.com.

For all of us, this page is a DIY (do it yourself) guide to making the most of free video services. It also acknowledges the more polished videos that have a small-to-large budget.

We know many people who will check out this page with absolutely zero interest in appearing on camera. That’s fine. This page and our entire web training ethos is to encourage people to develop their digital presence, but on their own time table and within their own comfort zone.

That said, when it comes to using digital technology, we are our own guinea pigs, offering live video for the past 10+ years and working with others to document surroundings, soundscapes, policy meetings, and other events.

Essay

Live news disasters receive around-the-clock video coverage on multiple channels. Example: 2019’s burning of Notre Dame Cathedral. What will we see in a few days? Paris will likely disappear from headline news and it will be difficult to keep track of the renovations. On our wishlist, slow tv-type coverage of World Heritage maintenance, and when possible, connections with responsible, slow, conscious travel.

Behind the scenes we have our challenges – digitizing old video tapes, movies, slides and presentations, and weaving participant-made videos in following and recapping live events and conferences.

Questions

What live and recorded videos would you like to see from formal events? = ¿Qué videos en vivo y grabado te gustaría ver de eventos formales?

Would you watch a live video event (tour, Q&A, presentations) during Responsible Travel Week? What would you like to see? = ¿Podrías ver un evento de video en vivo (tour, preguntas y respuestas, presentaciónes) durante la Semana de Viajes Responsables? ¿Que te gustaría ver?

Who do you watch on Periscope, FacebookLive and YouTube? Are you following or subscribed to their channels? = ¿A quién ves en Periscope, FacebookLive y YouTube? ¿Estás siguiendo o suscrito a sus canales?

Responses and other comments are welcome.

Why?

Live video is a must-have for mainstreaming topical and timely issues, including biodiversity conservation (more about this later) and regional and topical tourism. It used to be ‘pictures or it didn’t happen.’ Now it’s ‘Livestreaming video or it’s not happening.’

Want to have a private, behind-closed-doors meeting, a members-only conference? Fine, we understand. But don’t expect others (people not in the room) to feel engaged.

Those not in the room — potential remote participants — need to see as much as possible of what’s going on and contribute to the dialogue. Livestreaming combined with video archives is useful to participants who were in the room and now have the option of later viewing and sharing with friends and colleagues. Journalists and bloggers can easily embed the highlights for summaries. Event organizers need to ask: why not offer livestreaming video for portions of the event?

When it comes to formal tourism events and seminars, imagine the impact if the organizers embraced livestreaming video and encouraged their participants to share. If the discussion is important enough, then invite remote participants to join the conversation. Closed room discussions simply are no longer responsible. (Source)

Planeta.com Examples

FacebookLive

YouTube

Periscope

ipadio (audio)

Social Web Challenge

We encourage the creation of viewing parties.

Spotlight on New Zealand

New Zealand takes the gold when it comes to live video streaming, making conferences accessible to the world.

Our current choice of a benchmark event is New Zealand’s NetHui which since 2010 has made the most of face-to-face networking and online interaction. In 2015 NetHui improved on its own record by providing real-time captions and in 2016 NetHui took its show on the road, visiting three cities in one week and continuing to stream the video from each location. The 2017 NetHui takes place in November with its schedule being developed.

Look for other notable NZ examples with participation from Internet New Zealand, including Food and the Internet and Democracy and the Internet.

Headlines

Slideshare

Making the most of live and archived video

Stray Notes

When I was in high school (the Jimmy Carter-Ronald Reagan years), friends and I created our own TV show. Back in the 70s TV production was very expensive and inaccessible to most. We made our AV-Room series (something I wanted to call Summit Up in reference to the Summit City), we turned out ‘shows’ on what I remember as suitcase-sized cassettes. These were modern times.

Cut to the 80s and 90s when video cameras became inexpensive. We could produce our own television.

And the discount in sharing – webcasting – continues.

We have at our hands a tool that is very engaging and cheap. Bueno y barato

The ‘Livestreaming’ presentation is available for download and embedding (sharing) on other websites. It has a Creative Commons attribution-sharealike license.

Embedded Tweets

Kudos to organizers and participants at the launch of the Climate Heritage Network for holding a face-to-face meeting and streaming video for participants around the world

🌍 https://t.co/K2bMmYqKy4@ClimateHeritage@AdamCMarkham@AndrewSPotts#ClimateHeritageLaunch #RTWeek20 pic.twitter.com/cQLw8t9nm8 — planetanews (@planetanews) October 24, 2019

This is a beautiful example of livestreaming and archived video. Viewing stats from Albuquerque's International Balloon Fiesta. 384,000 views last year. This year over 700,000. Watch early and often. #BalloonFiesta @balloonfiestahttps://t.co/8zF80nhTmt: https://t.co/hwLqRZxwGP pic.twitter.com/iQxUwkkttL — planetanews (@planetanews) October 12, 2018

It used to be ‘pictures or it didn’t happen.’ Now it’s 'Livestreaming video or it’s not happening.' https://t.co/7A7wQ13r0F pic.twitter.com/r2uZg5S5oX — Ron Mader (@ronmader) October 25, 2017

Ta da! We've got a treat for you – 27 conference videos are now loaded on the #NDFNZ playlist – all from day one, sink your teeth in: https://t.co/gQTipduHVu we'll continue to add all the talks over coming days. 🧐 — NDF New Zealand (@NDFNZ) November 28, 2017

Other examples of livestreaming

