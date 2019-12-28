home Ecuador Loja, Ecuador

Loja, Ecuador

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Ecuador
Posted on
Photo: David A. Acosta, Loja

Loja (Ciudad de la Inmaculada Concepción de Loja, City of the Immaculate Conception of Loja), is located in the Cuxibamba valley in southern Ecuador. The province of Loja shares borders with the provinces of Zamora-Chinchipe and El Oro, and with Perú in the south.

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/9H5oLYcamSK1MVCR7

Cultural World
Loja holds a rich tradition in the arts, and for this reason is known as the music and cultural capital of the country. The city is home to two major universities.

Population: 181,000

Natural World
Loja is located 2060 meters (6,758 ft) above sea level. It has a mild Andean climate, ranging between 16 and 30 °C.

The Pan-American Highway runs past Loja.

Embedded Tweets

Elsewhere on the Web
cronica.com.ec
loja.gob.ec

Photos
Catamayo, Loja

Parque Eólico

Wikipedia
Loja

Planeta

Ecuador

Ecuador Links

Cities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.