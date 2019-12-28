Loja, Ecuador

Photo: David A. Acosta, Loja

Loja (Ciudad de la Inmaculada Concepción de Loja, City of the Immaculate Conception of Loja), is located in the Cuxibamba valley in southern Ecuador. The province of Loja shares borders with the provinces of Zamora-Chinchipe and El Oro, and with Perú in the south.

Loja holds a rich tradition in the arts, and for this reason is known as the music and cultural capital of the country. The city is home to two major universities.

Population: 181,000

Loja is located 2060 meters (6,758 ft) above sea level. It has a mild Andean climate, ranging between 16 and 30 °C.

The Pan-American Highway runs past Loja.

