UK’s Museum of Walking Hosts Virtual Tours

The UK’s Museum of Walking – museumofwalking.org.uk (@museumofwalking) – has adapted to the times and offers a guided public art tour for all to enjoy from home. Next tour: Wednesday, April 22, 6-7pm (London).

The tour will be held on Zoom using Google Streetview, and will be recorded too. It will take approximately 60 minutes, and there will be a chance to ask questions during the tour.

London Art Explorations are a series of walks investigating artworks displayed in outdoor settings in London, created and led by Tim Ingram-Smith and Gail Astbury, public art enthusiasts, as well as practitioners in their own right.

We're finding in #lockdown that having something to look forward to in the early evening is a #must – so here's something for #Wednesday #NHS come free https://t.co/FjS42C6aLU #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/ZjpAC9FipG — Museum of Walking (@museumofwalking) April 20, 2020

Background:

The virtual walking tour features art pieces scattered on either side of the Euston and Marylebone Roads in central London. Discover works by Henry Moore, Antony Gormley, Eduardo Paolozzi, Gary Hume and others all on public display.

We begin by the ‘Large Spindle Piece’ by Henry Moore, lent to Network Rail who have installed it on King’s Cross Square. We will follow an intriguing route of discovery as we track our way through a local history of art presented in public spaces. Tim draws on experience of designing works for spaces in schools and community spaces to look at what has been achieved in Somerstown, an area where much effort has been made in using art outside to lift the spirits of the residents, both on residential facades and as installations.

We survey Euston station’s traditional forecourt now cheek by jowl with the demolition hammer and cross to the south side of Euston Road to see works around St Pancras New Church and the Wellcome Institute. We re-cross the main road again to seek out new office spaces where art has been installed under a programme by British Land, to end our exploration at Great Portland Street tube station.

