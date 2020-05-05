Lost City Museum 2020

Among our favorite small museums in the world and a place we intend to visit after the pandemic – the Lost City Museum in Overton, a 90-minute drive north of Las Vegas. A recommended itinerary includes the museum, Valley of Fire, and lunch in Overton.

Currently closed due to the coronavirus, museum hours are usually 8:30am-430pm daily. There is a small admission fee.

This page curates some of our fave tweets taking us behind the locked gates.

Embedded Tweets

During the Shutdown

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nevada State Museums will be closed from March 15 through 29. Please check back for further announcements including the possible extension of the closed period. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience. — Lost City Museum (@lostcitymuseum) March 14, 2020

From behind closed doors: Pottery from Hopi potters of Arizona, c. 1930s. One of the most well-known Hopi potters was Nampeyo. She learned the still as a young girl and later used pottery recovered from archaeological excavations at Sikyatki as inspiration for her designs. pic.twitter.com/EkI4ju2HAQ — Lost City Museum (@lostcitymuseum) April 30, 2020

From behind closed doors: Historic artifacts from nearby St. Thomas, NV – a historic "Lost City." pic.twitter.com/Vhj50MjkVS — Lost City Museum (@lostcitymuseum) April 24, 2020

From behind closed doors: The models in our gallery are examples of architecture from the Four Corners region. The pueblos in southern Nevada were only a single story. Cool fact about this model – it took 180 hours to complete and is made of 4,500 stones! pic.twitter.com/5p8TFfJ4L4 — Lost City Museum (@lostcitymuseum) April 15, 2020

From behind the gate: Back view of the museum pic.twitter.com/NfNNfhhPzl — Lost City Museum (@lostcitymuseum) May 3, 2020

Celebration

Saturday, March 14, 11am-4pm – The Lost City Museum will be celebrating two important anniversaries in its history – the 85th year of the Grand Opening of the museum, and the 95th year since the Lost City Pageant that was held in St. Thomas. The celebration includes a temporary photo exhibit of period photos of the Moapa Valley and the museum, with a vintage Victrola playing in the background.

