Among our favorite small museums in the world and a place we intend to visit after the pandemic – the Lost City Museum in Overton, a 90-minute drive north of Las Vegas. A recommended itinerary includes the museum, Valley of Fire, and lunch in Overton.

Currently closed due to the coronavirus, museum hours are usually 8:30am-430pm daily. Tip – if you buy the annual pass, it is also valid for other Nevada state museums. The site is managed by the Nevada Division of Museums and History, an agency of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

History

In 1935 the Lost City Museum was built by the National Park Service to exhibit artifacts that were being excavated from Pueblo Grande de Nevada.

Ancestral Puebloan sites were threatened by the waters of Lake Mead as it backed up behind the newly built Hoover Dam. Eventually, when the lake was filled to capacity, about five miles of sites had been inundated or undercut by the water. The Civilian Conservation Corps assisted in the excavation of the sites and the construction of the museum building. The building was constructed of sun-dried adobe brick in a pueblo-revival style. On display are an excavated pit house and reconstructed Puebloan houses.

Programs include ongoing archaeological research on the remaining Lost City sites, school tours, changing exhibits, and archival library and collections research capabilities. Special public programs are held throughout the year.

New staff members include Mary Beth Timm (Director) and Ginny Lucas (Curator of Archaeology).

Nearby

Nearby: St. Thomas

With the building of Hoover Dam in the 1930s, the residents of St. Thomas were forced out of their homes. Once the dam was finished, the lake began to fill and the town was inundated with the rising waters. Recently the waters have begun to recede.

Videos



Events

Planeta.com