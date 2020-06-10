Elsewhere on the Web
Linking Tourism and Conservation — ltandc.org — supports tourism supporting national parks and other protected areas.
2020
June 11 Webinar “Effects of the pandemic on ecotourism destinations and protected area management – LT&C Example Providers share insights into their crisis management”
Many of our LT&C members are experiencing first hands the effects of the current pandemic on protected area management and financing, conservation and local communities. We talk with several of our LT&C Example Providers about their approach in dealing with the crisis and some of the main challenges and lessons learnt they can already draw from the past months.
Tune in for presentations and discussions with:
Sibylle Riedmiller and Benjamin Taylor: Chumbe Island Coral Park, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Greg Bakunzi: Virunga national park, DRC, and Red Rocks community activities, Rwanda
Svein Wilhelmsen: Basecamp Masai Mara, Kenya
Aivar Ruukel: Celebration of European Day of Parks in Estonia, on 24th of May in 2020
Timothy O’Donoghe: Reopening of Jackson Hole & Yellowstone, USA
Zoritsa Urosevic: UNWTO – a responsible tourism recovery
Philippe Moreau: Greener Act, Portugal
After an introduction by Peter Prokosch, the webinar will be moderated by Diana Körner
