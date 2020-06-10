home Elsewhere Linking Tourism and Conservation

Linking Tourism and Conservation

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Elsewhere
Posted on
Elsewhere on the Web

Linking Tourism and Conservationltandc.org — supports tourism supporting national parks and other protected areas.

Key Links
ltandc.org
Events
Community Forum
Membership
Examples
2018 Annual Report (PDF)
Communication Strategy
Facebook
@LTandC

Embedded Tweets

2020

June 11 Webinar “Effects of the pandemic on ecotourism destinations and protected area management – LT&C Example Providers share insights into their crisis management”

Many of our LT&C members are experiencing first hands the effects of the current pandemic on protected area management and financing, conservation and local communities. We talk with several of our LT&C Example Providers about their approach in dealing with the crisis and some of the main challenges and lessons learnt they can already draw from the past months.

Tune in for presentations and discussions with:

Sibylle Riedmiller and Benjamin TaylorChumbe Island Coral Park, Zanzibar, Tanzania

Greg Bakunzi: Virunga national park, DRC, and Red Rocks community activities, Rwanda

Svein Wilhelmsen:  Basecamp Masai Mara, Kenya

Aivar Ruukel: Celebration of European Day of Parks in Estonia, on 24th of May in 2020

Timothy O’Donoghe: Reopening of Jackson Hole & Yellowstone, USA

Zoritsa Urosevic: UNWTO – a responsible tourism recovery

Philippe Moreau: Greener Act, Portugal

 

After an introduction by Peter Prokosch, the webinar will be moderated by Diana Körner

 

Features

Roadmap for Sustainable Tourism in Norway

Planeta.com

Parks

National Park

Spotlight on Tourism and Protected Areas Specialist Group (TAPAS)

Wild Europe

Central European Summer Time (CEST)

Responsible Travel Week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.