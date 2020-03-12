Lunch Goes On

Poster

March 2020 – Culinary Backstreets – culinarybackstreets.com has started a hashtag – #lunchgoeson – to document how local folks and restaurants are coping in these uncertain times.

Embedded Tweets

We've started a hashtag on Instagram – #lunchgoeson – to document how local folks and restaurants are coping in these uncertain times. So take a photo of your favorite lunch spot and share with the hashtag! We're reposting photos on our Feed and in our Stories. — Culinary Backstreets (@CBackstreets) March 6, 2020

The one and only Andrew Edmunds – #lunchgoeson at this bastion of Soho and #coronavirus won’t stop our way of life pic.twitter.com/3fQ8stJZlb — Palate Magazine (@palate_magazine) March 11, 2020

