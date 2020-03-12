Lunch Goes On

Photo: Ma’atsy
Culinary Backstreets has started a hashtag – #lunchgoeson – to document how local folks and restaurants are coping in these uncertain times.
Embedded Tweets
— Culinary Backstreets (@CBackstreets) March 6, 2020
The one and only Andrew Edmunds – #lunchgoeson at this bastion of Soho and #coronavirus won’t stop our way of life pic.twitter.com/3fQ8stJZlb
— Palate Magazine (@palate_magazine) March 11, 2020
Whole new meaning to contactless… #lunchgoeson pic.twitter.com/rP1PLUeV62
— James Carroll (@james_carroll) March 8, 2020
#lunchgoeson @BlanchetteLDN £15 for two courses. Excellent moules. pic.twitter.com/UXCyL2F9ot
— Melanie Jappy (@japster2008) March 6, 2020
