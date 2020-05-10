home Indigenous, Perú Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Indigenous Perú
Posted on
Photo: Denisbin

PeruMachu Picchu  is a 15th-century Inca citadel situated on a mountain ridge 2,430 metres (7,970 ft) above sea level, located in the Cusco Region, Urubamba Province, Machupicchu District above the Sacred Valley, which is 80 kilometers (50 mi) northwest of Cusco.

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/Ff2XfCFz4A9ynAp99

Headlines
Unesco demands answers from Peru over impact of new Machu Picchu airport
International Protests Mount As Peru Moves Ahead With New Airport Near Machu Picchu
Machu Picchu: Fury over plans for new multi-billion pound airport next to ancient Inca citadel

Photos
Aguas Calientes

Llama of Machu Picchu

Planeta.com

Perú

Cusco, Perú

World Heritage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.