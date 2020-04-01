Māori Language Week = Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2020

Poster

New Zealand (Aotearoa) – Announcing the dates for 2020’s Māori Language Week (September 14-20 or 14-20 Mahuru).

Hashtags: #TeWikioteReoMāori, #MāoriLanguageWeek

Māori Language Week = Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori is one of Planeta.com’s fave celebrations in the world, one that stands out as a practical model of inclusive experiences and smart communication bringing people together on the ground and across the world via the web. We see this as a way of expanding our appreciation and knowledge of Māori culture.

Hashtags: #TeWikioteReoMāori, #MāoriLanguageWeek

The week is a popular, government-sponsored initiative promoting the use of Māori language. Held each year in September, the week is part of the broader Māori language revival and raises public awareness for Māori language revitalization, learning, and public usage.

Key Links

tetaurawhiri.govt.nz

Bilingual signage

Facebook: tewikiotereomaori and reomaori

@reomaori

tewikiotereomaori.co.nz

Questions

What are the notable publications and events during this year’s celebration?

What are the Māori accounts to follow and share on Facebook, Twitter, and other social web channels?

How do other countries hold celebrations of Indigenous languages?

What are the dates for Māori Language Week 2021?

Planeta

Planeta.com uses the week to curate apps, features and videos and retweet tweets from Māori friends and friends of Māori on the social web. We also use this week as an opportunity to solicit corrections and suggestions for our website. We touch base with friends and allies working on the ground. And we double check the dates for this year’s upcoming National Digital Forum and Nethui events. Looking further ahead, we are previewing the UN International Languages Decade.

Headlines

Nelson author’s new book celebrates love of te reo Māori

Embedded Tweets

Māori Language Week: 14-20 September 2020 The Māori Language Commission has marked Waitangi Day by formally announcing the dates and theme for this year’s Māori Language Week: #kiakahatereomaori #tewikiotereomaori #waitangihttps://t.co/6DnZ7if1Gn pic.twitter.com/jOMPjqwwyB — Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (@reomaori) February 5, 2020

Videos

tk

Previous Celebrations

Planeta.com