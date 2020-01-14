Poster

New Zealand (Aotearoa) – Dates for the 2019 Māori Language Week were September 9-15. 2020 dates have yet to be announced.

Te wiki o te reo Māori (Māori Language Week) is a popular, government-sponsored initiative promoting the use of Māori language. The week is part of the broader Māori language revival and raises public awareness for Māori language revitalization, learning, and public usage.

Hashtags: #MāoriLanguageWeek

Key Links

tetaurawhiri.govt.nz

Facebook

@reomaori

tewikiotereomaori.co.nz

What we love: This is an opportunity to acknowledge and learn a bit of the Māori language and culture and an excellent case study for the International Decade of Indigenous Languages.

Questions

What are notable publications and resources?

What are the Māori accounts to follow and share on Facebook, Twitter and other social web channels?

Do other countries hold week-long celebrations of Indigenous languages?

How did New Zealand celebrate the International Year of Indigenous Languages and what are plans for the International Decade of Indigenous Languages?

What are the dates for Māori Language Week 2020?

September 14 is Māori Language Day, a reminder of the day 1972 when the petition for te reo Māori was suspended in the parliament. In addition, there are many Mäori people who support the Māori Language Week when they speak te reo Māori only over the course of the month.

Spotlight

Planeta.com