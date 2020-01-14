home Celebrations, Indigenous, New Zealand Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week)

New Zealand (Aotearoa) – Dates for the 2019 Māori Language Week were September 9-15. 2020 dates have yet to be announced.

Te wiki o te reo Māori (Māori Language Week) is a popular, government-sponsored initiative promoting the use of Māori language. The week is part of the broader Māori language revival and raises public awareness for Māori language revitalization, learning, and public usage.

Hashtags: #MāoriLanguageWeek

What we love: This is an opportunity to acknowledge and learn a bit of the Māori language and culture and an excellent case study for the International Decade of Indigenous Languages.

September 14 is Māori Language Day, a reminder of the day 1972 when the petition for te reo Māori was suspended in the parliament. In addition, there are many Mäori people who support the Māori Language Week when they speak te reo Māori only over the course of the month.

