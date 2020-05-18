Photo: Cynthia Montes, Bridge

Mapimí was the first Pueblo Mágico in Durango, and its name means “high hill.”

Mapimí has more than 400 years of history, and was part of the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro, the trade route along which silver was transported in New Spain.

The Ojuela Mine, about 5 kilometres southeast of Mapimí, is a famous locality for mineral specimens, especially adamite. These mines became among the most important in Mexico, until they flooded in 1932.

