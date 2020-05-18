home Mexico Mapimí

Photo: Cynthia Montes, Bridge

Mapimí was the first Pueblo Mágico in Durango, and its name means “high hill.”

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/jkuftoJ16uBF8dpCA

Mapimí has more than 400 years of history, and was part of the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro, the trade route along which silver was transported in New Spain.

The Ojuela Mine, about 5 kilometres southeast of Mapimí, is a famous locality for mineral specimens, especially adamite. These mines became among the most important in Mexico, until they flooded in 1932.

Videos

