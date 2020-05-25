Photo: Monarch Sanctuary
Marlene Ehrenberg Enríquez is a Mexican pioneer in the development of responsible travel and ecotourism. Her mantra: Promover Protegiendo (Promoting Protection).
Starting her work in tourism in the 1968 Olympic games, Marlene has more than 40 years of experience in designing and organizing bespoke trips for individual clients and small groups. Her business Rebozo – marlene-ehrenberg.com.mx – was founded in pursuit of excellence demanded by responsible, conscious ecotourism.
Marlene’s love of Mexico’s extraordinary culinary traditions and flavors has been shared thousands of times through your thoughtful interactions with visitors. She has a mastery of English, German, French, and Italian languages.
Marlene offers unique routes coinciding with the calendar of popular Mexican festivals. She connects visitors to artisans, musicians, dancers, and cooks. She is passionate fan of the aromas and flavors of Mexico and a lifelong proponent of the respect and conservation of Mexico’s unique biodiversity.
Marlene brings a deep knowledge of the history and living peoples at the archaeological sites throughout the country. She is well-connected to the country’s prestigious museums and curators.
Marlene works with a trusted network of local hosts, guides, transportation and specialized services and she is able to handle groups of all kinds.
Key Links
marlene-ehrenberg.com.mx
@marehrenberg
Flickr
Facebook
Mobile in Mexico City: (52 ) 1 55 2692 3545
Office: (5255) 5550 9080
2018 Reconocomiento
Facebook Video 1
Facebook Video 2
Story
Elsewhere on the Web
Ron’s Flickr Album
Features
El arte ser guia
The Art of Being a Rural Tourism Guide = El Arte Ser Guia de Empresas de Turismo Rural
Planeta.com