Celebrating Matariki (2020)

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2020 New Zealand
Posted on
Poster: Matariki

New Zealand (Aotearoa)Matariki is the Māori name for the stars also known as the Pleiades star cluster in the constellation Taurus. Celebrations begin on the day of the first new moon following the rising of the star cluster.

On July 13 the Matariki star cluster will rise in New Zealand skies, beginning a month of celebration.

Questions for New Zealanders

  • How do you celebrate Matariki?
  • Are there upcoming events focusing on Matariki?
  • Are there photos, posters or fan art for Matariki?
  • Are any of the Matariki images, photos, and resources available through open access?
  • Does this year’s Matariki influence other events in the cultural, technical, and political calendars in New Zealand?
  • What are the relevant Twitter accounts?
  • Should Matariki be a public holiday?

@dalnzl_Matariki

Headlines
Matariki Festival – Our Auckland
Hawke’s Bay fireworks displays to mark Matariki – NZ Herald
A Matariki To Remember In Porirua This Year – Scoop

matarikifestival.org.nz
