Celebrating Matariki (2020)

New Zealand (Aotearoa) – Matariki is the Māori name for the stars also known as the Pleiades star cluster in the constellation Taurus. Celebrations begin on the day of the first new moon following the rising of the star cluster.
On July 13 the Matariki star cluster will rise in New Zealand skies, beginning a month of celebration.
Questions for New Zealanders
- How do you celebrate Matariki?
- Are there upcoming events focusing on Matariki?
- Are there photos, posters or fan art for Matariki?
- Are any of the Matariki images, photos, and resources available through open access?
- Does this year’s Matariki influence other events in the cultural, technical, and political calendars in New Zealand?
- What are the relevant Twitter accounts?
- Should Matariki be a public holiday?
@dalnzl_Matariki
Embedded Tweets
This morning's Te Marama Mauri moon means we are now at Pō-1 night to the start of Pipiri and the start of #Matariki the new year tomorrow night (Sunday). Whether you roll with celebrating tomorrow, or later when the Tangaroa moons appear, Harikoa Matariki to us all. pic.twitter.com/OotgpkLXMX
— Dayne Laird (@dalnzl_Matariki) June 20, 2020
Matariki and Te Kokota rising this morning before dawn. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/bPGiAq4Iz5
— 🌌@richietoamills (@richietoamills) July 2, 2020
