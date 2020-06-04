Poster

Matariki is a distinctly New Zealand (Aotearoa) celebration.

Matariki is the Māori name for the stars also known as the Pleiades star cluster in the constellation Taurus. Celebrations begin on the day of the first new moon following the rising of the star cluster.

In 2020 the Matariki star cluster will rise in New Zealand skies on July 13, beginning a month of Matariki appreciation.

Rehua (Antares) setting in the west just before dawn is definitely a sign Matariki (Pleiades) is on the rise. Another sign is when the southern cross (Mahutonga) is upside dawn just before dawn 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/SYjWomaLzB — Richie Mills (@richietoamills) June 4, 2020

A crystal clear view the 3rd Tangaroa moon counting us down to the #Matariki New Year. We are now at Pō-4 (4 sleeps). pic.twitter.com/rDN7MnvlLc — Dayne Laird (@dalnzl_Matariki) June 19, 2017

