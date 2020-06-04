home Celebrations, Indigenous, New Zealand Matariki

Matariki

Matariki is a distinctly New Zealand (Aotearoa) celebration.

Matariki is the Māori name for the stars also known as the Pleiades star cluster in the constellation Taurus. Celebrations begin on the day of the first new moon following the rising of the star cluster.

In 2020 the Matariki star cluster will rise in New Zealand skies on July 13, beginning a month of Matariki appreciation.

